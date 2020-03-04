The 10-6A playoff picture is taking shape, though there are still plenty of questions left to be answered.
Rowlett exploded offensively on Tuesday en route to a 7-3 victory over Wylie.
Dalton Reyna scored twice and Kevin Adolfo, Carson Prestridge, Gio Moreno and Tyler Griffin added goals for the Eagles (6-1-4, 25), who remained in sole possession of first place.
Naaman Forest (6-1-4, 23) was able to edge into second place with a 4-0 victory against South Garland. Vaughn Morgan tallied a pair of goals and Tony Ramirez and Kenny Acosta also scored for the Rangers.
Sachse (6-2-3, 22) is just one point behind Naaman Forest after earning a shootout victory over North Garland.
Anthony Ovanessians and Miguel Adoboe provided the scoring for the Mustangs as the teams were deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of overtime, but Sachse was able to edge out a 4-3 advantage in penalties to pick up a crucial extra point over the fourth-place Raiders (4-3-4, 19).
Lakeview (3-6-2, 13) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 win over Garland.
There are three matches left in the regular season and every one of them is important with the top four teams separated by just six points.
Rowlett is at home against Garland on Friday, while Sachse takes on Lakeview at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. Wylie’s long-shot hopes to make the playoffs take them on the road to play Naaman Forest and North Garland hosts South Garland.
