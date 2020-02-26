Rowlett and Sachse entered Tuesday with some cushion with their spots atop the standings, but that was all but erased after the night’s events.
The Eagles (4-1-4) suffered their first regulation loss of the 10-6A season, as North Garland claimed a 2-0 victory.
Jose Castro and Eric Arteaga posted goals and Rowlett was shut out for just the third time this season as the Raiders (4-2-3, 18) moved into second place.
That is because Sachse (5-2-2, 17) dropped a 3-0 decision to Naaman Forest.
The Rangers (4-1-4, 17) got goals from Elias Yes, Alan Chavez and Cesar Arroyo as they pulled into a tie for third place with the Mustangs.
Lakeview (2-6-1, 8) sent a reminder that it is not out of the playoff race just yet with a 1-0 victory over South Garland.
Rowlett will try to bounce back on Friday when it hosts South Garland and Sachse will do the same when it meets South Garland at Williams Stadium. Lakeview looks for back-to-back wins against Wylie and Naaman Forest and North Garland lock horns in a key game among two of the upper-tier teams in the district.
