There has rarely been a dull moment when it comes to the 10-6A boys soccer season, but while there is still plenty yet to be determined at the top, the gap between the upper and lower tier continues to widen.
Rowlett (5-1-4, 22) maintained its hold on first place with a solid 4-0 victory over South Garland.
The Eagles spread it around offensively, as Kevin Adolfo, Dalton Reyna, Tyler Griffin and Miguel Sanchez each recorded goals.
Sachse and Naaman Forest started the night tied for third and with victories on Friday, remain deadlocked, but now in second place.
The Mustangs (6-2-2, 20) used goals from Ivan Gonzalez and Melvin Calderon to earn a 2-0 win over Garland.
The Rangers (5-1-4, 20) got a goal from Duy Nguyen and that proved to be the difference in a huge 1-0 victory against North Garland (4-3-3, 18), who dropped from second to fourth.
There is a seven-point gap from the Raiders down to fifth-place Wylie (2-4-4, 11), who dropped a shootout decision to Lakeview (2-6-2, 10).
The Patriots are tied for sixth place with South Garland (1-5-4 10), with Garland (1-4-5, 9) a point back.
With only four matches left, any of those teams would not only need to get hot down the stretch to have a chance at the playoffs, they would also need one of the top four to falter.
Rowlett hits the road on Tuesday to take on Wylie, Sachse is at home to play North Garland in a huge game, Garland hosts Lakeview at Williams Stadium and Naaman Forest takes on South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
