SACHSE BOYS SOCCER MIGUEL ABODOE
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

Every round of district matches seems to produce a number of close scores and Friday was no different as the teams headed into the second half of the season.

Rowlett maintained its grasp on first place with a shootout victory over Naaman Forest.

Each team scored in the first half, with Kevin Adolfo tallying a goal for the Eagles and Fermin Cervantes doing so for the Rangers.

It remained a 1-1 tie through the end of regulation and overtime, sending it to penalties, where Rowlett was able to edge out a 4-3 advantage to earn the extra point.

The Eagles (4-0-4, 19 points) have a two-point advantage over Sachse (5-1-2, 17).

The Mustangs were the exception to the close games of the night as they cruised past Wylie in a 7-1 rout.

Miguel Adoboe recorded a pair of goals and Dalessandro Rios, Jesus Reyes, Carlos Ramirez, Jojo Adoboe and Jonathan Majano added scores for Sachse.

North Garland (3-2-3, 15) trailed at halftime, but scored four goals in the second half to rally past Lakeview for a 5-4 victory to propel themselves into third place.

Naaman Forest (3-1-4, 14) is in fourth place, ahead of South Garland (1-3-4, 10), who earned two points with a shootout win over Garland. The teams were tied at 1-1 heading into penalties, where the Colonels earned a 3-1 advantage.

On Tuesday, Rowlett is on the road at North Garland and Sachse is also away against Naaman Forest. Wylie hosts Garland and Lakeview and South Garland meet at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments