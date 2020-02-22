Every round of district matches seems to produce a number of close scores and Friday was no different as the teams headed into the second half of the season.
Rowlett maintained its grasp on first place with a shootout victory over Naaman Forest.
Each team scored in the first half, with Kevin Adolfo tallying a goal for the Eagles and Fermin Cervantes doing so for the Rangers.
It remained a 1-1 tie through the end of regulation and overtime, sending it to penalties, where Rowlett was able to edge out a 4-3 advantage to earn the extra point.
The Eagles (4-0-4, 19 points) have a two-point advantage over Sachse (5-1-2, 17).
The Mustangs were the exception to the close games of the night as they cruised past Wylie in a 7-1 rout.
Miguel Adoboe recorded a pair of goals and Dalessandro Rios, Jesus Reyes, Carlos Ramirez, Jojo Adoboe and Jonathan Majano added scores for Sachse.
North Garland (3-2-3, 15) trailed at halftime, but scored four goals in the second half to rally past Lakeview for a 5-4 victory to propel themselves into third place.
Naaman Forest (3-1-4, 14) is in fourth place, ahead of South Garland (1-3-4, 10), who earned two points with a shootout win over Garland. The teams were tied at 1-1 heading into penalties, where the Colonels earned a 3-1 advantage.
On Tuesday, Rowlett is on the road at North Garland and Sachse is also away against Naaman Forest. Wylie hosts Garland and Lakeview and South Garland meet at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
