Some thought Thursday was going to represent a changing of the guard in Garland ISD football.
Garland’s impressive junior class appeared to be coming of age and brought an undefeated record into its clash against Sachse, who has ruled the district in recent years, but entered this season with more questions than in years past.
Many of those were answered in convincing fashion, as the Mustangs served the Owls a reminder they are still the team to beat as they rolled to a 49-27 victory at Williams Stadium.
Sachse improves to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in 9-6A, while Garland suffers its first defeat, falling to 3-1 and 2-1 in district.
The Mustangs needed only 19 seconds to strike the first blow, as on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Alex Orji rolled left and found a wide-open Tyler Williams for a 76-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
Sachse would go on to score 35 points in the opening half and more than doubled the Owls in total yardage with a 615-298 edge.
The Mustangs did it with frightening balance. Orji was on the mark throwing the ball, completing 16-of-25 passes for 267 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sachse almost had three 100-yard rushers. Orji led the way with 11 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, Kori Jones went for 104 yards and three scores on 16 attempts, and Brian Okoye finished just under the century mark with 12 totes for 94 yards.
The Mustangs might have some new faces, but they took a veteran approach against an upstart team in punching them in the mouth from the start.
Just a few plays after the initial bomb, Levi Shirley picked off a pass and the Sachse offense went back to work, quickly moving 67 yards in six plays, with Orji scrambling in from 10 yards out to make it 14-0 less than four minutes in.
The Owls showed signs that it could be a shootout.
On their next drive, they took advantage of a short field and Jayshon Powers found the end zone on a 8-yard run to narrow it to 14-6.
The problem for Garland was finding a way to slow down the Mustangs, who quickly responded with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jones to push it to 21-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Owls tried to hang around and again made it a one-score game after a 4-yard scoring run from Cergio Perez to make it 21-13, and had a chance to draw closer after forcing a quick punt, but DeAndre Robb came up with a big interception for Sachse.
Though that did not lead to points, as the Mustangs missed a field goal, it did flip the field, and after forcing another punt, Sachse struck again when Jones busted through the middle on a 33-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 28-13.
The Mustangs would get one more chance with 1:09 left and they took full advantage, wasting little time in moving 86 yards. Orji had a big 43-yard completion to Williams and he finished it himself with a 10-yard scoring run with just five seconds left to give them a 35-13 advantage at halftime.
Sachse did not let off the gas coming out of the locker room.
After forcing a three-and-out, they again struck quickly, with Jones’ 15-yard touchdown run pushing the lead to 42-13.
With Garland now in need of pressing, they turned the ball over on downs and the Mustangs again capitalized, as Okoye took a short pass from Orji and turned it into a 42-yard score to make it 49-13 with 5:09 left in the third quarter and Sachse was in cruise control from there.
The Owls never stopped fighting, as Perez threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Charles Allen on the final play of the third quarter and they tacked on another score in the final minute on a 10-yard run by Perez, but by that point, the Mustangs were already relaxing and celebrating the win.
