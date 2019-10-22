The 10-6A season has been anything but predictable and it heads down the home stretch with plenty left to be resolved.
After the dust settled on Friday, Rowlett, Sachse, Lakeview and Wylie all find themselves tied for first place with 3-1 records.
In 16 district games, there have been four decided by one point and three of them involve the Eagles.
After winning the first two of those, Rowlett’s close-game fortunes ran out on Friday in a 14-13 loss to Wylie, their first setback in 10-6A.
It was not easy, but the Mustangs kept pace with the district leaders by holding off North Garland for a 24-21 win.
While there was plenty of drama on Friday, that was not the case on Thursday, where Lakeview had no problems with Garland in a 63-23 rout.
Naaman Forest also keeps quietly hanging around and evened its record at 2-2 after a 35-7 victory over South Garland.
Those top five teams, along with North Garland, appear to be the teams to watch in the playoff race and every week will be important from here on out.
The marquee game this week takes place on Thursday when Sachse and Lakeview meet at 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium. Rowlett plays at Garland on Friday at Williams Stadium, South Garland hosts North Garland and Wylie is at home against Naaman Forest.
Among the big games beyond Thursday and Friday are Wylie/North Garland and Rowlett/Lakeview in Week 10 and Rowlett/Sachse and Naaman Forest/Lakeview in Week 11.
