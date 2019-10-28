Every week, 10-6A features a number of close games and this was no different, as three of the four contests were decided by eight points or less.
One of those took place on Thursday when Sachse and Lakeview squared off at soggy Williams Stadium in a clash of two teams who entered the week as part of a four-way tie for first place.
The game turned into a defensive struggle in the rainy elements. In the end, it was the Mustangs who were able to make the biggest plays, as Quinton Williams recovered a fumble in Patriot territory and Xavier Forman found Jaden Hunter for a 18-yard touchdown pass with just 1:01 left to lift them to a 17-14 victory.
Sachse improves to 4-1and wraps up a playoff berth, while Lakeview dropped a game off the pace at 3-2.
That deadlock at the top now features a trio of teams with the Mustangs, Rowlett and Wylie all at 4-1.
The Eagles have lived dangerously during district play and that trend continued on Friday as they were able to survive Garland’s upset bid to claim a 26-24 win.
In five district games, Rowlett now has a pair of one-point wins, one two-point win and a one-point loss.
The Pirates have been no stranger to close games themselves and their 14-6 win over Naaman Forest marked the fourth time their outcome has been decided by eight points or less, including one-point wins over both Sachse and Rowlett.
North Garland (2-3) stayed alive by taking care of South Garland in a 55-14 rout and they are tied for fifth place with Naaman Forest (2-3).
Sachse takes on win-less South Garland (0-5) on Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, while Rowlett has a tough game on Friday against a Lakeview team looking to bounce back.
The Mustangs and Eagles then renew their rivalry in the regular season finale.
North Garland can stay alive with a win over Wylie and they close with Garland.
Naaman Forest will also be a factor, as they have a winnable game against the Owls on Friday before closing with Lakeview in a contest that could have huge implications.
Taking a glance over at 9-6A, Allen (5-0) leads the pack with Jesuit (4-1) and Prosper (4-1) tied for second place and Plano (3-2) holding a one-game lead over McKinney (2-3) for fourth.
Allen is in and can put an exclamation point on a district championship with a victory against Prosper on Friday. Prosper is also in and Jesuit is not just yet, even though Jesuit owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Plano holds the tiebreaker edge over McKinney. The Lions must likely upset Jesuit on Friday and take care of McKinney Boyd the following week and hope the Wildcats falter against McKinney Boyd and Prosper.
If the current four teams stand up, Allen will the top seed in Division I with Plano the No. 2. Jesuit, by virtue of its head-to-head win, would be the top seed in Division II with Prosper in the second spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.