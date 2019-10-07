Three weeks are in the books and just one team remains without a blemish in the loss column.
That team is Rowlett, who raced to an early lead and never looked back in a 44-28 victory over South Garland on Friday.
The Eagles are 3-0, giving them a one-game cushion on a three-team pack that is tied for second place at 2-1 with Sachse, Lakeview and Wylie.
The Mustangs pulled away from Garland with a 45-17 win on Thursday, while the Patriots knocked the Pirates from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 27-20 victory on that same night.
Naaman Forest picked up its first win of the season and might be a team to watch down the stretch. The Rangers dropped a narrow 7-6 decision to Rowlett in their opener and then led Sachse at the half. Last week, they took out their frustrations on North Garland in a 42-18 victory to put themselves in the playoff contender conversation.
All eight 10-6A teams will get a break this week with the district bye, giving them a chance to rest up and refresh for what should be a wild final month of the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.