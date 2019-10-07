ROWLETT FOOTBALL TREVON KING
Three weeks are in the books and just one team remains without a blemish in the loss column.

That team is Rowlett, who raced to an early lead and never looked back in a 44-28 victory over South Garland on Friday.

The Eagles are 3-0, giving them a one-game cushion on a three-team pack that is tied for second place at 2-1 with Sachse, Lakeview and Wylie.

The Mustangs pulled away from Garland with a 45-17 win on Thursday, while the Patriots knocked the Pirates from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 27-20 victory on that same night.

Naaman Forest picked up its first win of the season and might be a team to watch down the stretch. The Rangers dropped a narrow 7-6 decision to Rowlett in their opener and then led Sachse at the half. Last week, they took out their frustrations on North Garland in a 42-18 victory to put themselves in the playoff contender conversation.

All eight 10-6A teams will get a break this week with the district bye, giving them a chance to rest up and refresh for what should be a wild final month of the regular season.

