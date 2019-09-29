The 10-6A football season is two weeks old and there are is even less clarity than when it got started.
Three-time defending district champion Sachse suffered its first loss since 2015 in the opener against Wylie with a tough 22-21 setback.
The Pirates are one of two undefeated teams along with Rowlett. The Eagles got off to a 0-3 start but have done just enough against Naaman Forest and North Garland, winning each game by a single point.
The Mustangs are part of a four-team pack at 1-1, all of which have overall winning records.
North Garland, in search of its first playoff berth since 2009, got off to a 4-0 start before getting derailed by Rowlett a week ago.
Lakeview showed its firepower by opening a 42-0 lead in the first quarter against South Garland en route to a 62-3 rout. Garland’s district victory also came at the expense of the Colonels, though South Garland did show some fight in a 56-43 loss.
Even Naaman Forest at 0-2 should not be counted out, as they were edged by one point against Rowlett and battled Sachse down to the wire a week ago.
The Eagles have a chance to put themselves in good position heading into the stretch run if they can take care of business against South Garland on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Sachse faces Garland and Wylie takes on Lakeview on Thursday as the Mustangs and Pirates look to solidify their spots in the upper tier of the standings.
Naaman Forest can vault back into the conversation with a win over a North Garland team that needs to bounce back after a disappointing first loss.
