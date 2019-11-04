Entering last week, Sachse was the only 10-6A team to have clinched a playoff berth.
Wylie joined the Mustangs with its 38-28 win over North Garland on Thursday, at the same time eliminating the Raiders, leaving two spots to be claimed on the final day of the regular season.
There is also the matter of the 10-6A title at hand. The Pirates (5-1) are heavily favored to defeat South Garland this week, while the Mustangs (5-1) have their rivalry showdown with Rowlett at 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
The Eagles (4-2) are coming off a 39-13 loss to Lakeview (4-2), who took out 16 years of frustration to earn their first win in the series since 2003.
Naaman Forest (3-3) continues to hang around and kept its playoff hopes alive with a 36-21 win over Garland on Friday.
As fate would have it, the Rangers meet the Patriots on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in a game that could have an impact on every playoff contender in 10-6A.
It could be simple.
If Rowlett wins, it is in and would be the top seed in Division I due to its head-to-head victory over Sachse, who then would be the second seed in that bracket.
In that scenario, Wylie is the top seed in Division II and the second spot would go to the Lakeview/Naaman Forest winner.
If Sachse and Lakeview both win, then the Mustangs and Eagles go Division I and the Pirates and Patriots go Division II, both in that order.
A Sachse win and a Naaman Forest win and things get a little crazy.
That would create a three-way tie for third place between Rowlett, Lakeview and Naaman Forest at 4-3. Because they would have all gone 1-1 against each other, it goes to point differential and the Patriots and Rangers would advance.
Not only would that make Naaman Forest the No.1 seed in Division II and Lakeview the No. 2, it would bump Wylie up to Division I.
Because the Pirates edged Sachse 22-21 in the head-to-head meeting, they would be the top seed, dropping the Mustangs to No. 2, which would earn them a date with powerhouse Allen in the opening round.
Allen (6-0) is the one set piece in another district race that has plenty of questions that need to be answered this week.
Jesuit, coming off an upset loss to McKinney, and Prosper are tied for second place at 4-2. They are both in and headed to Division II and if they finish tied, the Rangers will be the top seed.
Plano and McKinney are tied at 3-3 and McKinney Boyd is still alive at 2-4 after its upset of Plano a week ago.
The simplest scenario is that Plano wins and it is in thanks to its head-to-head win over McKinney, but that is easier said than done with a Friday date against Prosper.
McKinney faces McKinney Boyd in their cross-town rivalry game and is in with a victory coupled with a Plano loss.
If McKinney Boyd wins and Plano loses, the Broncos will cap a huge two-week surge by claiming the final playoff berth courtesy of wins over both the Wildcats and Lions.
