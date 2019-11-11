SACHSE FOOTBALL XAVIER FORMAN

Xavier Forman and Sachse are returning to the playoffs where they will meet Allen in the opening round.

It has been an odd, unpredictable season in 10-6A this year, so it should come as no surprise that the final day of the regular season offered up one more chapter of chaos.

Sachse and Wylie had already clinched playoff berths, but even their futures were uncertain, in regards to both seeding and what division they would be headed to.

The Mustangs knew they were headed to Division I regardless but needed a victory over Rowlett to ensure themselves the No. 1 seed.

The Eagles were in with a win over Sachse and would be the top seed in Division I, but a loss left them vulnerable to being left out of the playoffs all together.

Rowlett and Sachse battled it out for four quarters knowing full well what was at stake, and in the end, it was the Mustangs who were able to survive, turning the Eagles back on a two-point conversion attempt to preserve a 42-40 victory.

At essentially the same time Sachse was making its stand, Naaman Forest put the dagger in Lakeview over at Homer B. Johnson Stadium with a pick-6 with about three minutes left to give them control as they went on to a 42-27 victory.

That created a three-way tie at 4-3 between the Rangers, Eagles and Patriots, and because of point differential, Rowlett is the odd man out and they miss the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

The outcome also affected Sachse, as Naaman Forest and Lakeview claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in Division II.

That bumped Wylie up to Division I, and due to its 22-21 victory over the Mustangs, the Pirates are the top seed, dropping Sachse to second, where they not only lose a home game, but they have a first-round date with undefeated Allen.

Not to get lost in the seeding/bracket conversation, the Mustangs earned a share of the district title for the fourth year in a row, while the Pirates also claim a piece of the crown.

There was also some drama to sort out over in 9-6A before the playoff match-ups were set.

Prosper’s 58-27 victory over Plano not only knocked the Wildcats out of the playoffs, it ensured Prosper of moving up to Division I.

That left the winner of the McKinney/McKinney Boyd game to determine an unexpected path to the playoffs.

In a defensive battle, the Lions did just enough to eke out a 10-7 victory to secure the second seed in Division II.

Sachse (8-2) will travel to face Allen (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium, while the other Division I game will feature Wylie (6-4) hosting Prosper (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie Stadium.

In Division II, Naaman Forest (4-6) will host McKinney (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, while Lakeview (6-4) goes on the road to play Jesuit (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Haggar Stadium.

Week 1 Results

Sachse 33, Coppell 30

Prosper 31, Rowlett 7

North Garland 42, Frisco Liberty 7

Princeton 41, South Garland 0

Lakeview 32, Arlington Seguin 21

Plano Prestonwood 14, Wylie 6

McKinney Boyd 45, Naaman Forest 7

Garland 35, Irving MacArthur 22

Week 2 Results

Rockwall 50, Rowlett 7

Euless Trinity 21, Sachse 19

North Garland 47, Irving 21

Arlington Lamar 38, Naaman Forest 0

Royse City 37, Garland 14

North Mesquite 33, Lakeview 14

Rockwall-Heath 44, Wylie 41

W.T. White 50, South Garland 22

Week 3 Results

Sachse 36, Plano East 14

Plano 55, Rowlett 34

Garland 31, Richardson 14

Lakeview 7, Berkner 0 (OT)

North Garland 47, Carrollton Newman Smith 12

South Garland 34, Molina 12

Northwest Eaton 31, Naaman Forest 0

Jesuit 31, Wylie 10

Week 4 Results

Rowlett 7, Naaman Forest 6

Wylie 22, Sachse 21

Garland 56, South Garland 43

North Garland 28, Lakeview 14

Week 5 Results

Sachse 42, Naaman Forest 28

Lakeview 62, South Garland 3

Rowlett 27, North Garland 26

Wylie 50, Garland 21

Week 6 Results

Rowlett 44, South Garland 28

Naaman Forest 42, North Garland 18

Sachse 45, Garland 17

Lakeview 27, Wylie 20

Week 8 Results

Friday’s Results

Sachse 24, North Garland 21

Wylie 14, Rowlett 13

Lakeview 63, Garland 23

Naaman Forest 35, South Garland 7

Week 9 Results

Rowlett 26, Garland 24

North Garland 55, South Garland 14

Wylie 14, Naaman Forest 6

Sachse 17, Lakeview 14

