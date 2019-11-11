It has been an odd, unpredictable season in 10-6A this year, so it should come as no surprise that the final day of the regular season offered up one more chapter of chaos.
Sachse and Wylie had already clinched playoff berths, but even their futures were uncertain, in regards to both seeding and what division they would be headed to.
The Mustangs knew they were headed to Division I regardless but needed a victory over Rowlett to ensure themselves the No. 1 seed.
The Eagles were in with a win over Sachse and would be the top seed in Division I, but a loss left them vulnerable to being left out of the playoffs all together.
Rowlett and Sachse battled it out for four quarters knowing full well what was at stake, and in the end, it was the Mustangs who were able to survive, turning the Eagles back on a two-point conversion attempt to preserve a 42-40 victory.
At essentially the same time Sachse was making its stand, Naaman Forest put the dagger in Lakeview over at Homer B. Johnson Stadium with a pick-6 with about three minutes left to give them control as they went on to a 42-27 victory.
That created a three-way tie at 4-3 between the Rangers, Eagles and Patriots, and because of point differential, Rowlett is the odd man out and they miss the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
The outcome also affected Sachse, as Naaman Forest and Lakeview claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in Division II.
That bumped Wylie up to Division I, and due to its 22-21 victory over the Mustangs, the Pirates are the top seed, dropping Sachse to second, where they not only lose a home game, but they have a first-round date with undefeated Allen.
Not to get lost in the seeding/bracket conversation, the Mustangs earned a share of the district title for the fourth year in a row, while the Pirates also claim a piece of the crown.
There was also some drama to sort out over in 9-6A before the playoff match-ups were set.
Prosper’s 58-27 victory over Plano not only knocked the Wildcats out of the playoffs, it ensured Prosper of moving up to Division I.
That left the winner of the McKinney/McKinney Boyd game to determine an unexpected path to the playoffs.
In a defensive battle, the Lions did just enough to eke out a 10-7 victory to secure the second seed in Division II.
Sachse (8-2) will travel to face Allen (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium, while the other Division I game will feature Wylie (6-4) hosting Prosper (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie Stadium.
In Division II, Naaman Forest (4-6) will host McKinney (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, while Lakeview (6-4) goes on the road to play Jesuit (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Haggar Stadium.
Week 1 Results
Sachse 33, Coppell 30
Prosper 31, Rowlett 7
North Garland 42, Frisco Liberty 7
Princeton 41, South Garland 0
Lakeview 32, Arlington Seguin 21
Plano Prestonwood 14, Wylie 6
McKinney Boyd 45, Naaman Forest 7
Garland 35, Irving MacArthur 22
Week 2 Results
Rockwall 50, Rowlett 7
Euless Trinity 21, Sachse 19
North Garland 47, Irving 21
Arlington Lamar 38, Naaman Forest 0
Royse City 37, Garland 14
North Mesquite 33, Lakeview 14
Rockwall-Heath 44, Wylie 41
W.T. White 50, South Garland 22
Week 3 Results
Sachse 36, Plano East 14
Plano 55, Rowlett 34
Garland 31, Richardson 14
Lakeview 7, Berkner 0 (OT)
North Garland 47, Carrollton Newman Smith 12
South Garland 34, Molina 12
Northwest Eaton 31, Naaman Forest 0
Jesuit 31, Wylie 10
Week 4 Results
Rowlett 7, Naaman Forest 6
Wylie 22, Sachse 21
Garland 56, South Garland 43
North Garland 28, Lakeview 14
Week 5 Results
Sachse 42, Naaman Forest 28
Lakeview 62, South Garland 3
Rowlett 27, North Garland 26
Wylie 50, Garland 21
Week 6 Results
Rowlett 44, South Garland 28
Naaman Forest 42, North Garland 18
Sachse 45, Garland 17
Lakeview 27, Wylie 20
Week 8 Results
Friday’s Results
Sachse 24, North Garland 21
Wylie 14, Rowlett 13
Lakeview 63, Garland 23
Naaman Forest 35, South Garland 7
Week 9 Results
Rowlett 26, Garland 24
North Garland 55, South Garland 14
Wylie 14, Naaman Forest 6
Sachse 17, Lakeview 14
