The Rowlett football program has been through some frustrating moments during the last 12 months.
Last season, despite having a winning district record, the Eagles were left out of the playoff picture due to a revised tiebreaker system brought about due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The offseason brought about change, with the retirement of Doug Stephens and the arrival of new head coach Derek Alford from Allen.
Rowlett entered the season with high hopes, but a couple of key injuries, as well as a tough non-district schedule, left them staring at a 0-3 record.
On Thursday, the slate was wiped clean with the start of the 9-6A season and the Eagles took out some of their frustrations with a 50-0 victory over South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
“Defensively, I thought we played really, really well, played really hard, offensively, we played sloppy, but I’ll take it,” Rowlett head coach Derek Alford said.
Rowlett dominated in all three phases of the game, one which was seldom in doubt when it jumped to a 14-0 lead a little more than four minutes into the contest.
Despite battling some penalty issues, the Eagles outgained South Garland 515-147 in total yards.
The defense did not allow a first down until late in the second quarter as it posted its first shutout since 2014 and the special teams turned in back-to-back big plays in the third quarter when Ernest Thomas tackled the punter in the end zone for a safety, and on the ensuing kick, Joseph Brocks brought it back 66 yards for a touchdown that made it 43-0.
The offensive outburst was of particular relief after Rowlett had managed only 16 points in its last two games combined.
James Okolo, who was pressed into action as the starting quarterback in Week 2, showed his development in recent weeks, completing 19-of-29 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns and adding six carries 61 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
“James did a lot of good things out there tonight,” Alford said. “We have some things to clean up, but James I am really happy with because he got a whole lot better in practice and tonight with things he was struggling with.”
The Eagles got a pair of huge performances on the outside, as Corey Kirkling had seven catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Thomas had five grabs for 123 yards and a score.
It was the Okolo-to-Kirkling combination that got things rolling just 82 seconds into the game on a 57-yard scoring strike to take a 7-0 lead it would never relinquish.
Rowlett’s defense forced three-and-outs on South Garland’s first five possessions, and the offense continued to take advantage.
A short time later, Okolo found Thomas all alone behind the defense and he cruised into the end zone for a 68-yard score to make it 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, Okolo kept it himself on a 12-yard scoring run, and on the next drive, he went back to Kirkling for a 34-yard touchdown to push the advantage to 28-0 and it would stay that way through halftime.
Rowlett showed no signs of a letup coming out of the locker room, as on their first possession, Okolo weaved through several Titan defenders on his way to a 22-yard touchdown run to extend it to 35-0.
The consecutive special teams scores midway through the third quarter gave the Eagles eight quick points and Kingston Johnson put the finishing touches on the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run to provide the 50-0 margin.
Rowlett was unable to go through spring ball, which hampers the learning curve under a new coaching staff, but they remained committed when they arrived for the fall and Thursday was an indication of how far they have come.
“As far as keeping the kids’ attitudes right, we are ahead (of expectation) because I never thought if we were 0-3 that our kids were be as trusting of a new staff as they have,” Alford said. “So I’m really proud of our kids for sticking with us when it was tough and I think it will pay dividends down the road.”
It was a night that left the Rowlett team and its faithful feeling good as it exited the field as they will leave the weekend tied atop the 9-6A standings, but they also understand it is just one game and the road will get tougher, starting next Friday with a showdown against rival Sachse.
“That’s what we told the kids is that coming in is we have a chance to be in first place after tonight,” Alford said. “We’re tied for first place with Naaman and whoever else wins this week, but the big thing we took from it was we had great practices this week, but leading up to today, we lost our focus, so that’s something we need to learn from going forward and I think we will do that.”
