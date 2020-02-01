Sachse and Lakeview had already secured their spots in the playoffs and Rowlett joined them on Friday.
With third place in 10-6A on the line, the Eagles went on the road and claimed an impressive 37-29 victory over Wylie.
Rowlett improves to 8-3 in district and now had a two-game cushion over the Pirates (6-5) in the standings.
The Eagles did not get off to the ideal start, as they trailed 15-4 after just one quarter.
However, they quickly righted the ship and they did so on the defensive end.
Rowlett used a 17-7 spurt in the second quarter to get back to within one at halftime.
They then held Wylie to just one point in the third quarter as they took a 29-23 lead and they were able to maintain that advantage until the end.
Taiyana Pitts tallied a game-high 13 points, with Mallorie Miller scoring eight and Reagan Warren adding seven. The Pirates got 10 points from Alyssa Sullivan and six each from Sianne Hill and Peyton Rush.
Sachse and Lakeview each took care of business on Friday to set the stage for their showdown for first place on Tuesday.
The Mustangs had no problems with North Garland in a 70-18 rout for their 66th straight district win.
Sachse (11-0) held the Raiders to seven points or less in every quarter and outscored them 47-13 during the middle frames.
Adhel Tac and Crislyn Rose each scored 14 points, Journee Chambers had nine and Elizabeth Woods chipped in with eight.
The Patriots (10-1) remained one game off the pace with a 48-21 victory over Garland.
Like Sachse, Lakeview held Garland to seven points or fewer in every quarter, opening a 26-12 halftime lead and pulling away from there behind 11 points from Aja Scott, nine from Taliyah Harris and eight from Sanaa Baker.
Xyllize Harrison scored six points and Ruth Ajayi had four for the Owls.
Naaman Forest moved into a tie for fifth place with Garland at 4-7 with a 43-36 victory over South Garland.
The Rangers and Owls each trail Wylie by two games with three left to play.
In addition to the battle for the top spot in 10-6A on Tuesday, Rowlett hosts Garland, Wylie plays at Naaman Forest and South Garland takes on North Garland.
