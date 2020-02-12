Sachse put the cherry on top of another stellar 10-6A season on Tuesday.
The Mustangs ran their district winning streak to 69 in a row at the expense of their rivals, as they rolled to a 48-19 victory over Rowlett.
Sachse opened the game on a 16-2 run and closed on a 14-2 spurt to put it away.
Adhel Tac led the way with 18 points and Crislyn Rose had 16 for the Mustangs. Rowlett got six points from Nevaeh Zavala and five from Reagan Warren.
Sachse, the No. 17 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, is the district champion for the fifth consecutive season and will once again carry the top seed into the playoffs.
The Mustangs earn a rematch with Allen in the first round of the playoffs, with the two set to meet in a bi-district playoff game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Highlands.
A year ago, the teams met in the regional quarterfinals, with Cydni Adams converting a putback as time expired to allow Allen to hand Sachse a heartbreaking 50-49 loss.
As for Rowlett, the loss dropped them to 9-5 in district and back into a tie for third place with Wylie. The two teams had previously flipped a coin for seeding, which the Pirates won, leaving the Eagles as the fourth seed.
That earns them a date with 9-6A champion Plano, with the teams slated to meet in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Monday at Berkner.
Wylie had pulled into a tie for third with a 71-19 rout of South Garland on Tuesday. The Pirates raced to a 32-point lead at halftime and led 66-15 at the end of three quarters behind 13 points from Lyn Nwachkwu and 10 from Alissia Corona. Kandace Sutton scored 11 points for the Colonels.
Wylie will take on Plano East, the 9-6A runner-up at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Plano West.
Lakeview was already assured of being the second seed out of 10-6A, but still wanted to go into the playoffs on a high note and did just that with a 39-17 victory over Naaman Forest.
The Patriots led by six after one quarter and then took control with a 12-0 run in the second to open a 23-5 halftime lead.
Lakeview used a balanced scoring effort, as Jaliya Sharp scored nine points, Carleece Gates had eight and Taliyah Harris added six. Shamrin Shaw tallied eight points and Chael Harris chipped in with four for the Rangers.
The Patriots are slated to take on McKinney in the bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Naaman Forest.
