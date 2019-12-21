A trio of 10-6A teams will head into 2020 with 2-0 district records and none of the three are a major surprise.
Sachse ran its district winning streak to 57 games in a row with a 60-16 trouncing of Naaman Forest on Friday.
The Mustangs opened the game on a 25-3 run and never looked back behind 13 points from Elizabeth Woods, 12 points and 10 rebounds from Adhel Tac and eight each from Brianna Salazar and Crislyn Rose.
Rowlett and Lakeview followed similar recipes to lopsided wins to join Sachse at 2-0.
The Eagles jumped on North Garland with a 18-4 spurt in the opening quarter, led 36-14 at halftime and 50-20 at the end of three quarters en route to the 65-33 victory.
Nevaeh Zavala led the way for Rowlett with 21 points, with Reagan Warren and Madilyn Rodriguez adding eight and seven, respectively. The Raiders (0-2) got 12 points from Morgan Ross, 10 from Tyvionna Williams and nine from Asia Johnson.
The Patriots outscored South Garland (0-2) 51-9 in the first half and cruised to the finish line in a 73-15 victory.
Wylie continued the theme of lopsided first quarters as it bounced back from a district-opening loss to Sachse with a 41-29 win over Garland.
The difference was the first eight minutes when the Pirates blanked the Owls in a 12-0 run. Garland battled back to get to within 25-18 at the end of three quarters before Wylie regained control in the fourth and move into a tie for fourth place with the Owls at 1-1.
Alyssa Sullivan scored 12 points and Sianne Hill was also in double figures with 10 for the Pirates, while Cynthia Onyekwe and Rania Emeir each had nine for the Owls.
A majority of the district teams will compete in holiday tournaments next week after Christmas before returning to 10-6A play on Jan. 3.
