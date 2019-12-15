SACHSE GIRLS BASKETBALL TIA HARVEY

Tia Harvey scored 18 points as Sachse started 10-6A with a 42-29 victory over Wylie on Friday.

The district season kicked off on Friday and three of the primary contenders got off to 1-0 starts.

Four-time defending district champion Sachse extended its district winning streak to 56 in a row with a 42-29 road victory at Wylie

The Mustang defense was once again the difference, as they held the Pirates to just 11 points in the opening half to open a seven-point lead.

Sachse built on that advantage from there, pushing it to double digits at the end of three quarters and then maintaining that until the end behind 18 points from Tia Harvey, nine from Crislyn Rose and eight from Adhel Tac. Sianne Hill and Peyton Rush each had six points for Wylie.

Rowlett had no problems with Naaman Forest in a 67-41 rout. Nevaeh Zavala had a big game with 26 points, with Reagan Warren and Madilyn Rodriguez adding 11 and eight, respectively. Shamrin Shaw scored 19 points and Gabby Robinson had 16 for the Rangers.

Lakeview cruised past North Garland in a 51-18 victory. The Patriots took control immediately with a 21-0 run in the first quarter and they closed with emphasis with a 17-7 spurt.

Carleece Gates tallied 16 points for Lakeview while Tyvionna Williams led North Garland with 10.

Joining the Mustangs, Eagles and Patriots at 1-0 is Garland, who defeated South Garland.

The teams will take a break early in the week before getting one more district contest before the Christmas holidays on Friday. Sachse will be at home to host Naaman Forest, while Rowlett will welcome North Garland.

