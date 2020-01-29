Sachse and Lakeview remained on a collision course to determine the 10-6A championship on Tuesday as each picked up solid victories.
It was business as usual for the Mustangs, as they picked up district win No. 65 in a row with a 41-27 victory over Garland.
Sachse was in uncharacteristic territory tied 12-12 at the end of one quarter.
But when the Mustangs need an answer, they can generally rely on their defense, and that is what they did in the second, using a 9-0 run to take control.
That carried over into the second half, as they held the Owls to six points in the third quarter to open a double-digit lead and kept them at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Tia Harvey paced Sachse with 15 points, Adhel Tac scored nine and Crislyn Rose added eight. Garland got eight points from Xyllize Harrison and six each from Ruth Ajayi and Xaria Harrison.
The Mustangs improve to 10-0 in district and maintain their hold on first place by just one game over Lakeview, who moved to 9-1 with a 57-50 victory over Wylie.
The offenses got off to slow starts and the game was tied at 5-5 after one quarter, but they started to heat up from there, with the Patriots taking a 24-20 lead into the break.
Lakeview kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter, scoring 20 points to open a 44-31 advantage and they fended off a small Pirate comeback down the stretch.
Aja Scott led all scorers with 15 points for the Patriots, who also got 10 from Taliyah Harris and nine from Alexis Gie. Peyton Rush scored 13 points and Sianne Hill was also in double figures with 11 for Wylie (6-4), who dropped back into fourth place with Rowlett’s 69-9 win over South Garland.
The Eagles (7-3) opened the game on a 30-3 run and outscored the Colonels 27-2 in the second half behind 16 points from Nevaeh Zavala and 10 each from Reagan Warren and Taiyana Pitts. Antoniya Baker had four points to lead South Garland.
Naaman Forest (3-7) kept its faint playoff hopes alive with a 45-42 win over North Garland. The Rangers trailed by five early on but a 19-7 run in the second quarter proved to be the difference.
Gabby Robinson tallied 17 points and Shamrin Shaw had 11 for Naaman Forest. Asia Johnson scored a game-high 21 points for the Raiders, with Tyvionna Williams also in double figures with 10.
Sachse and Lakeview are slated to meet next Tuesday, but first things first on Friday, when the Mustangs host North Garland and the Patriots travel to take on Garland.
The big game of the night takes place at Wylie, where the Pirates host Rowlett with third place on the line.
