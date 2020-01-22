Sachse got one of the biggest scares it has had in recent memory on Friday in its 46-42 win over Rowlett.
There was no such drama on Tuesday.
Facing a Wylie team that was riding a four-game winning streak of its own, the Mustangs were back in dominating mode, as they rolled to a 61-34 victory.
Sachse improves to 8-0 in 10-6A and runs its district winning streak to 63 victories in a row.
The Mustangs were unable to put Rowlett away in their rivalry game, but did so early against the Pirates, opening the game on a 21-8 run.
The lead swelled to 33-16 by halftime and they pulled away from there behind 21 points from Crislyn Rose, 13 from Elizabeth Woods, 11 from Tia Harvey and eight from Adhel Tac.
The Eagles refused to fall victim to the upset on Tuesday as they crushed Naaman Forest in a 61-21 rout.
Rowlett allowed only five points in the first half in building a 35-5 halftime lead and was able to put it in cruise control from there.
Nevaeh Zavala paced the offense with 19 points, Mallorie Miller had one of her best games with 12, Reagan Warren tallied 10 and Ryllie Booker and Madilyn Rodriguez each chipped in with six.
The Rangers got nine points from Chael Harris and four from J’mya Jones.
The victory moves Rowlett into a tie for third place with Wylie at 5-3.
Lakeview (7-1) remained one game back of Sachse in the race for the district crown after a 58-18 blowout of North Garland. The Patriots opened the game on a 17-4 run and the lead ballooned to 49-12 at the end of three quarters.
Garland keeps hanging around and improved to 4-4 with a 72-17 victory over South Garland.
The Owls ended it quickly with a 31-3 spurt in the opening frame, as Ambroy’sa Conley had a game-high 20 points, Xaria Harrison scored 13 and Xyllize Harrison added 10.
Kandace Sutton recorded eight points for the Colonels, who are still in search of their first district win.
The Owls will have a chance to shake up the battle for the final two playoff spots when they go on the road to take on Wylie on Friday.
The rest of the contenders will be on upset watch as Sachse plays at Naaman Forest, Rowlett is on the road against North Garland and Lakeview takes on South Garland.
FRIDAY
Sachse won its 62nd consecutive district game on Friday, but it might have been the toughest one to earn.
Rowlett hung tough for all four quarters, but the Mustangs once again found a way to prevail in a 46-42 victory.
The Mustangs had won every district game by at least 13 points, but Rowlett let them know early on this would be a different story, trailing by just one at the end of the first quarter.
Sachse held a 22-18 lead at halftime and that ended up being the difference at the end. Though the Eagles stayed within striking distance, the Mustangs were able to do enough to earn the win behind 13 points from Crislyn Rose and 10 each from Adhel Tac and Tia Harvey.
Madilyn Rodriguez paced Rowlett with 15 points, Nevaeh Zavala scored 10 and Reagan Warren and Ryllie Booker each chipped in with six.
Lakeview remained one game off the leading pace with a 52-25 victory over Naaman Forest.
With the loss by Rowlett, Wylie moved into sole possession of third place with a 70-29 win over South Garland.
The Pirates led 28-13 at halftime and then scored 42 points in the second half to pull away, led by 11 each from Alyssa Sullivan and Lyn Nwachkwu. Vanessa Wharton led all scorers with 18 points for the Colonels, with Kandace Sutton adding six.
Garland won its second straight game to get back to within one game in the playoff race with a 58-25 victory over North Garland. The Owls led 25-11 at halftime and then used a 18-5 run in the third quarter to put it away.
Xaria Harrison and Xyllize Harrison each scored 10 points and Ruth Ajayi had nine for Garland, while Asia Johnson and Tyvionna Williams tallied 10 and eight, respectively, for the Raiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.