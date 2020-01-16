It was business as usual for Sachse on Tuesday as it won its 61st consecutive district game with a 72-19 victory over South Garland.
The Mustangs scored the first 35 points of the game and never looked back as they improved to 6-0 in 10-6A.
Adhel Tac and Shanyais Rose each scored 17 points and Tia Harvey added nine as part of a balanced Sachse offense. The Colonels (0-6) got seven points from Kandace Sutton and five from Jackie Roberts.
The Mustangs have a one-game lead over Lakeview (5-1), who used a strong start to post a 55-43 victory over Rowlett (4-2).
The Patriots outscored the Eagles 15-8 in each of the first two periods to open a 30-16 halftime lead.
Rowlett made a push in the second half, but it was not enough.
Nevaeh Zavala led the Eagles with 17 points, followed by Reagan Warren with eight and Ryllie Booker with seven. Lakeview had a trio of players in double figures, as Sanaa Baker scored 14 points, Jaliya Sharp had 13 and Aja Scott added 12.
Wylie (4-2) moved into a tie for third place with Rowlett after its 44-24 win over North Garland. The Pirates opened the game on a 15-5 run and never let the Raider offense get untracked.
Peyton Rush had 14 points and Alyssa Sullivan tallied eight for Wylie, while Tyvionna Williams led North Garland with 13.
Garland (2-4) gave its chances of making a playoff push a boost with a 48-34 win over Naaman Forest (2-4).
The Owls trailed by four at halftime, but outscored the Rangers 20-8 in the third quarter and pulled away from there behind 17 points from Xyllize Harrison and 13 from Ruth Ajayi. Shamrin Shaw scored 14 points and Gabby Robinson chipped in with seven for Naaman Forest.
The first half of the 10-6A season comes to a close on Friday with a rivalry game as Sachse hosts Rowlett. Naaman Forest travels to take on Lakeview, Wylie is at home against South Garland and Garland hosts North Garland.
FRIDAY
Friday was expected to be the most anticipate day of the first half of the 10-6A season when undefeated Sachse and Lakeview locked horns.
Inclement weather postponed the match-up for one day and the Mustangs quickly ended any drama as they went on to a 36-19 victory.
The first meeting between the teams went down to the wire, with the Mustangs claiming a 46-43 win in the finals of the Curtis Culwell Invitational back in early December.
Sachse sent an immediate message that this would be a different script, opening the game on a 14-3 run.
Lakeview started to settle down in the second quarter to stay within striking distance, but could not solve the Mustang defense.
Sachse held the Patriots to just one point in the third quarter and six in the fourth to allow them to pull away for the win.
Tia Harvey led all scorers with 13 points for the Mustangs, Adhel Tac scored eight and Crislyn Rose added six. Taliyah Harris and Carleece Gates each scored six points for Lakeview.
Rowlett moved into a tie for second place with a 57-33 rout of Garland on Saturday.
The Eagles led 27-19 at halftime and then took firm control in the third quarter with a 13-3 run.
Madilyn Rodriguez had a big night with 20 points, Reagan Warren tallied 14 and Nevaeh Zavala was also in double figures with 11. The Owls (1-4) got 11 points from Xyllize Harrison and six from Cynthia Onyekwe.
Wylie moved ahead of Naaman Forest into sole possession on fourth place with a 48-31 win in their head-to-head meeting.
The game was close for three of the four quarters, with the exception being the third, when the Pirates went on a 16-5 run to create some distance.
Alyssa Sullivan was the catalyst for Wylie with 25 points, with Peyton Rush chipping in with nine. Sharmin Shaw scored 14 points and Gabby Robinson had 10 for the Rangers.
