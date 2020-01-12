Friday was expected to be the most anticipated day of the first half of the 10-6A season when undefeated Sachse and Lakeview locked horns.
Inclement weather postponed the match-up for one day and the Mustangs quickly ended any drama as they went on to a 36-19 victory.
Sachse improves to 5-0 in 10-6A and takes a one-game lead over both the Patriots (4-1) and Rowlett (4-1).
The first meeting between the teams went down to the wire, with the Mustangs claiming a 46-43 win in the finals of the Curtis Culwell Invitational back in early December.
Sachse sent an immediate message that this would be a different script, opening the game on a 14-3 run.
Lakeview started to settle down in the second quarter to stay within striking distance, but could not solve the Mustang defense.
Sachse held the Patriots to just one point in the third quarter and six in the fourth to allow them to pull away for the win.
Tia Harvey led all scorers with 13 points for the Mustangs, Adhel Tac scored eight and Crislyn Rose added six. Taliyah Harris and Carleece Gates each scored six points for Lakeview.
Rowlett moved into a tie for second place with a 57-33 rout of Garland on Saturday.
The Eagles led 27-19 at halftime and then took firm control in the third quarter with a 13-3 run.
Madilyn Rodriguez had a big night with 20 points, Reagan Warren tallied 14 and Nevaeh Zavala was also in double figures with 11. The Owls (1-4) got 11 points from Xyllize Harrison and six from Cynthia Onyekwe.
Wylie (3-2) moved ahead of Naaman Forest (2-3) into sole possession on fourth place with a 48-31 win in their head-to-head meeting.
The game was close for three of the four quarters, with the exception being the third, when the Pirates went on a 16-5 run to create some distance.
Alyssa Sullivan was the catalyst for Wylie with 25 points, with Peyton Rush chipping in with nine. Sharmin Shaw scored 14 points and Gabby Robinson had 10 for the Rangers.
The big game of the night on Tuesday is at Rowlett where the Eagles host Lakeview with the winner gaining sole possession of second place. Sachse, meanwhile, will be heavy favorites to run their district winning streak to 61 in a row when they play at South Garland.
