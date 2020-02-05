Winning streaks do not last forever and one day, Sachse’s record run through 10-6A will come to an end.
But whoever it is that finally gets the best of them will have to earn it.
The Mustangs went on the road on Tuesday to take on a Lakeview team that has been right there with them in the battle for the district championship all season long.
Once again, though, Sachse was simply too good.
The Mustangs got out to a quick start and never looked back en route to a 51-35 victory. They improve to 12-0, complete a sweep of the season series and secure a share of the 10-6A title and the top seed in the playoffs in winning their 67th district game in arrow.
Sachse, who is ranked 17th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, jumped on Lakeview in the first meeting with a 14-3 run to start the game.
The Mustangs followed that same script on Tuesday, racing to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter.
Sachse led 34-14 at halftime and while the Patriots chipped away in the second half, they never mounted a serious charge.
Tia Harvey led the Mustangs with 17 points, Adhel Tac tallied 15, Elizabeth Woods had 10 and Crislyn Rose added nine. Lakeview (10-2), who is still playoff-bound and in second place, got 14 points from Carleece Gates and 13 from Jaliya Sharp.
Rowlett improved to 9-3 in district with a hard-fought 53-48 win over Garland.
The Eagles dug themselves an early hole and trailed 13-3 in the first. They battled back to cut it to two by halftime and tie it at 41-41 at the end of three quarters.
There was still work to be done, and Rowlett completed the comeback by outscoring the Owls 12-7 in the final frame.
Reagan Warren scored 14 points, Madilyn Rodriguez had 12 and Nevaeh Zavala added nine for the Eagles, while Xyllize Harrison recorded 18 points and Ruth Ajayi had 12 for Garland.
The Owl loss, coupled with Wylie’s 37-28 win over Naaman Forest, means the Pirates secure the fourth playoff spot out of 10-6A.
Alyssa Sullivan scored 10 points and Sianne Hill had eight as Wylie (7-5) used a 10-3 run in the second quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish. The Rangers got 10 points from J’Mya Jones and eight from Gabby Robinson.
In the other game of the night, North Garland picked up its second district victory with a 48-40 win over South Garland.
The Colonels were poised to win their first district game of the year when they led 24-17 at halftime but the Raiders outscored them 31-16 in the second half.
Three players accounted for all the North Garland scoring as Asia Johnson had a big game with 26 points, Krysten Jackson scored 12 and Tyvionna Williams had 10. Vanessa Wharton paced South Garland with 18 points and Kandace Sutton was also in double figures with 13.
If the season ended today, Wylie would draw 9-6A champion Plano in the bi-district round. The other three seeds are still up in the air with Plano East (7-4), Allen (6-4), McKinney (6-5) and Prosper (5-5).
Rowlett could move into a tie for second place with a victory on Friday when they play at Lakeview. The Eagles also have a tough closing assignment at home against Sachse.
If Rowlett goes 0-2 during the next week, Wylie could force a tie for third place, as they close with winnable games against North Garland and South Garland.
Also on Friday, the Mustangs host South Garland and Naaman Forest takes on Garland.
