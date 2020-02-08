Sachse’s streaks continue.
The Mustangs had little trouble on Friday, opening the game on a 36-2 run and never looking back in a 73-18 rout of South Garland.
Sachse runs its district winning streak to 68 games in a row and wraps up the outright 10-6A championship for the fifth consecutive season.
While the Mustangs are assured of the top seed in the playoffs, Lakeview secured the No. 2 spot with Friday’s 42-33 win over Rowlett.
The Patriots (11-2) used a 15-4 run to take early control and led 24-11 at halftime. The Eagles mounted a slight charge in the second half, but not enough for a comeback.
Sanaa Baker scored 13 points and Aja Scott had 11 for Lakeview. Rowlett got seven points each from Ryllie Booker and Taiyana Pitts and six from Reagan Warren.
The Eagles fall to 9-4 and are now just one game ahead of Wylie (8-5) in the battle for third place.
The Pirates took care of business against North Garland in a 66-36 rout. The Pirates led 37-21 at halftime and put the game away with a 21-8 spurt in the third quarter.
Wylie used a balanced scoring effort, with Alyssa Sullivan scoring 11 points and Peyton Rush also in double figures with 10. Morgan Ross paced the Raiders with 12 points while Tyvionna Williams added 11.
Though it makes no impact on the playoff race, Garland (5-8) moved into fifth place with a 43-20 win over Naaman Forest (4-9).
The game was close at halftime, but the Owls used a 17-5 run in the third quarter to take control for good.
Ambroy’sa Conley scored eight points and Ruth Ajayi, Xaria Harrison and Cynthia Onyekwe each had seven for Garland, while Shamrin Shaw and Peyton Jones recorded seven and five points, respectively, for the Rangers.
There is a good chance that Rowlett and Wylie end up tied for third place, as the Eagles must play Sachse on Tuesday while the Pirates take on winless South Garland.
The two teams split their season series, meaning they would determine seeding via a coin flip or an additional game.
The difference between third and fourth is a big one, as the No. 4 seed will have to face 9-6A champion Plano, the No. 10 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll.
Every other 9-6A team has at least four district losses.
Plano East’s season is done with a 8-4 record. The Panthers are in second place by a half-game over Allen (7-4), with both teams having clinched.
McKinney (6-5) has a one-game lead over Prosper (5-6) for fourth place. However, Prosper would need to not only knock off Plano on Tuesday, but also have McKinney fall to last-place McKinney Boyd if they hope to force a tie for the final playoff berth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.