Sachse and Lakeview have appeared to be on a collision course since their close battle in tournament action earlier in the season.
The two took care of business to set the stage for a showdown for sole possession of first place with victories on Tuesday.
The Mustangs did not get caught looking ahead, as they rolled to a 57-24 victory over North Garland. Sachse opened the game on a 15-4 run and a 20-6 spurt in the third quarter pushed the lead to 45-17.
Elizabeth Woods led the way with 13 points, Tia Harvey scored 12 and Sierra Douglas added eight. The Raiders (0-4) got nine points from Asia Johnson and five from Tyvionna Williams.
Lakeview (4-0) kept pace with Sachse with its 44-25 win over Garland. The Patriots held the Owls to just two points in the second quarter to open a 20-11 lead.
Garland hung around for a while, but Lakeview closed the game on a 15-4 run to put it away.
Rowlett fell from the ranks of the undefeated as Wylie was able to edge out a 46-45 victory, dropping the Eagles to 3-1 in district.
The difference was the second quarter, when the Pirates (2-2) were able to use a 19-9 run to turn an early deficit into a 27-21 lead.
Rowlett countered in the third with a 15-8 spurt to regain a one-point lead, but Wylie was able to do just enough down the stretch to earn the win.
Alyssa Sullivan and Bailey Harris did a bulk of the damage for the Pirates with 24 and 12 points, respectively. The Eagles got 19 points from Nevaeh Zavala, 11 from Kamiya Carter and 10 from Madilyn Rodriguez.
Naaman Forest won its second straight district game, evening its record at 2-2 to claim a 58-29 victory over South Garland.
The Rangers avenge an earlier setback to the Colonels (0-4), who defeated them last month at the Curtis Culwell Invitational.
South Garland eked out a 40-37 win in that game, but Naaman Forest immediately flipped the script, opening the game on a 20-4 run and pushing the advantage to 38-14 by halftime behind 23 points from Gabby Robinson and 15 from J’Mya Jones. Jocelyn Bell tallied 14 points and Vanessa Wharton added six for the Colonels.
Friday will feature Round 2 when Sachse hosts Lakeview, but it is not the only big game of the night. Rowlett tries to bounce back and avoid falling back into the pack when it goes on the road to take on Garland, while Naaman Forest is at home to take on Wylie in a clash of the two teams tied for fourth place.
