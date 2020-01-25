The four playoff berths are still yet to be clinched, but the upper tier in 10-6A took another step toward solidifying their positions on Friday.
Sachse continues to lead the charge, improving to 9-0 and winning its 64th consecutive district game with a 54-15 rout of Naaman Forest.
The Mustangs led 29-10 at halftime and used runs of 13-3 and 12-2 in the second half to put it away. Tia Harvey led the offense with 14 points, Adhel Tac scored 13 and Crislyn Rose and Elizabeth Woods each added seven.
The Rangers (2-7) got seven points from Shamrin Shaw and five from Gabby Robinson.
Rowlett earned a hard-fought 48-42 victory over North Garland to move to 6-3 and remain in a tie for third place with Wylie.
The Eagles led 26-23 at halftime and though they were never able to gain much separation, they did enough to claim the win behind 12 points from Madilyn Rodriguez, nine from Reagan Warren, eight from Nevaeh Zavala and seven from Ryllie Booker.
Asia Johnson led all scorers with 21 for the Raiders.
Lakeview remained one game behind Sachse in the battle for the 10-6A title, racing to an early lead and coasting to a 61-13 victory over South Garland.
Wylie remained in a tie for third with Rowlett after a key 48-29 win over Garland, knocking the Owls (4-5) two games off the playoff pace.
Peyton Rush scored 12 points and Sianne Hill had 10 as the Pirates used a 17-2 run in the second quarter to propel them until the end. Cynthia Onyekwe, Rania Emier and Ambroy’sa Conley each had five points for Garland.
The Owls have another tough challenge on Tuesday when they are at home against Sachse. Rowlett hosts South Garland, Wylie travels to take on Lakeview in a big game and North Garland and Naaman Forest will meet in a clash of two teams in desperate need of a win.
