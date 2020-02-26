It as another night at the office for the “Big 3” in 10-6A girls soccer, as Rowlett, Wylie and Sachse all picked up victories.
The Eagles cruised to a 3-0 victory over North Garland to remain in a tie for first place.
Rowlett (8-1-0, 24 points) got a hat trick from Raigen Powell, with Taylor Conway and Jenal Trevino providing the assists.
The defense was once again stellar with keeper Kennedy Stelling and defenders Maddie Mason, Natalie Leathers, Lexi Gilley, Gretchen Wolfe and Lisa Kadira.
The Pirates (8-1-0, 24) kept pace with a 8-0 rout of Garland.
Wylie employed the definition of a balanced offense, as Amelia Leggett, Evelyn Slaughter, Hayley Wolfe, Kayley Parten, Bailey Martin, Ashley Vensel, Payton Joost and Kylee Smith each scored goals.
Sachse (7-2-0, 21) stayed one step off the pace with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Naaman Forest. The match was actually tied at 2-2 at halftime, but the Mustangs tallied a pair of goals in the second half to put the Rangers away.
South Garland (5-4-0, 15) picked up a huge 4-1 victory over Lakeview (4-4-1, 14) to leapfrog the Patriots into fourth place, avenging an earlier 2-0 setback.
The Colonels will try to keep that momentum going when they take on district co-leader Rowlett on Friday. Sachse hosts Garland, Wylie is at home against Lakeviwe and Naaman Forest is at North Garland.
