The marquee match of the night took place between Rowlett and Wylie on Tuesday in a clash of teams who entered the night tied for first place.
It was the Eagles (10-1-0, 30 points) who emerged from the battle victorious as they claimed a 3-1 victory over the Pirates (9-2-0, 27) to take over sole possession of the top spot in 10-6A.
Rowlett took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Raigen Powell set up Taylor Conway for a goal and it remained that way until halftime.
Wylie answered early in the second half when Hayley Wolfe converted a penalty kick to tie it at 1-1, but the rest of the offense belonged to the Eagles.
Conway returned the earlier favor by feeding Powell for an impressive goal in which she beat two defenders and the keeper to take a 2-1 lead with 17:17 left.
Rowlett put it away with just under 10 minutes to play when Brooklyn Meisner’s shot was saved, but Conway knocked home the rebound to make it 3-1.
It was the biggest match of the season to date, but another potential heavyweight battle could loom on the horizon.
Sachse has been somewhat flying under the radar in recent weeks after back-to-back setbacks to Rowlett and Wylie, but they have stayed within striking distance.
The Mustangs won their third consecutive match on Tuesday with a 4-0 blanking of North Garland.
Storm Harris got the scoring started with a goal assisted by Kaitlyn Valaitis, and a short time later, Valaitis converted a penalty kick to make it 2-0.
Sachse added insurance from there, as Paige Baumgartner tallied a goal and Shelby King scored off an assist from Chayse Thorn to provide the final margin.
The Mustangs (9-2-0, 27) move into a tie for second place with Wylie. And while there is still business to take care of, they do have a home date with Rowlett on Mar. 20 that could have district title implications.
Not to be overlooked, but the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot is also a good one.
South Garland (6-5-0, 18) maintained its hold on fourth place with a 4-2 win over Naaman Forest. Alex Goncalves scored twice and Sonia Juarez added a goal for the Colonels.
Mia Escobar scored off an assist from Kaitlyn Rico and also set up a goal by Mashala Williams for the Rangers (1-8-2, 5).
Lakeview (5-5-1, 17) stayed one point back of South Garland with a 5-0 victory over Garland. Alex Villatoro recorded a hat trick with Carley Gates and Clarissa Salinas adding goals. Maria Lopez had a pair of assists, with Sky Cortes and Bianca Flores also setting up scores.
Friday could provide some separation in that battle. Lakeview faces a tough test on the road against a Sachse team that won the first meeting 10-0 and knows it cannot afford to look ahead. South Garland, meanwhile, takes on North Garland, who it defeated 4-1 earlier in the season.
Rowlett will be a heavy favorite against last-place Garland on Friday, while Wylie looks to bounce back at home against Naaman Forest.
