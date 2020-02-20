Rowlett and Sachse have been the most consistent soccer programs for a number of years.
The rivalry aspect is always on the line, but when the two meet on the pitch, district title implications are usually involved, as well.
That was once again the case on Tuesday, when the Eagles and Mustangs met with the top spot in 10-6A on the line.
On the girls side, it was Rowlett who was able to turn in one of the most impressive performances of the season in handing previously-undefeated Sachse a 4-1 setback.
That allowed the Eagles (6-1-0, 18 points) to pull even with the Mustangs (6-1-0, 18) in a tie atop the standings.
Raigen Powell scored a pair of goals and Rhagen Marshall and Taylor Conway added scores to pace the offense.
The defense was once again stout with keeper Kennedy Stelling, who held the high-powered Mustangs to just one goal and saved a penalty shot, as well as defenders Ashley Johnson, Maddie Mason, Lexi Gilley, Natalie Leathers and Gretchen Wolfe.
The staff was also quick to credit Rowlett’s play in the midfield as a big reason for the win with Jenal Trevino, Brooklyn Meisner, Lisa Kadira and Marshall.
Though they have taken center stage, the Eagles and Mustangs are not alone in the tie for first place.
Wylie (6-1-0, 18), who handed Rowlett its only district loss, joined them with its 2-0 victory over South Garland.
Evelyn Slaughter tallied both goals for the Pirates, with assists from Ashley Vensel and Citlaly Santibanez.
With the loss by the Colonels (3-4-0, 9), Lakeview (3-3-1, 11) was able to move into sole possession of fourth place with its shootout victory over Naaman Forest.
The teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation, as Bianca Flores scored for the Patriots and Ashlyn Voigt answered for the Rangers with an assist from Mia Escobar.
It remained that way into a shootout, where Lakeview got strong play in net from Hannah Harris and conversions from Flores, Sky Cortes, Clarissa Salinas and Alex Villatoro to pick up the extra point.
Naaman Forest (1-4-2, 5) is now tied for sixth place with North Garland (1-5-1, 5), who used two goals from Alexis Wooten and additional scores from Alexia Lara, Bianca Ledesma, Nataly Tucker and Danielle Howard in a 6-0 shutout of Garland.
The second half of the 10-6A season gets going on Friday with Sachse on the road to take on Wylie in a match-up of district co-leaders, Rowlett at Naaman Forest, North Garland hosting Lakeview and Garland meeting South Garland at Shaffer Stadium in Wylie.
