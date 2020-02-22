Sachse entered the week in the driver’s seat in the 10-6A soccer race.
Just two matches later, the Mustangs find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being in third place.
Just a few days after its rivalry win, Rowlett continued its strong play with a 4-0 shutout of Naaman Forest on Friday.
Raigen Powell recorded a hat trick and Rhagan Marshall added a goal to provide the offense.
Kennedy Stelling put together another shutout performance in goal, aided by defenders Ashley Johnson, Maddie Mason, Lexi Gilley, Gretchen Wolfe and Natalie Leathers as well as strong play in the midfield from Jenal Trevino and Brooklyn Meisner.
The Eagles (7-1-0, 21 points) remain tied for first place with Wylie (7-1-0, 21), who avenged its only district loss with a solid 2-0 victory over Sachse.
Sydney Gober and Lauren Piper accounted for the goals and the Pirate defense did the rest.
The Mustangs (6-2-0, 18) drop back into third place, but should not be counted out. They have won at least a share of the district title for nine consecutive seasons and caught Rowlett from behind on the final day of the regular season last year to extend that streak.
Lakeview (4-3-1, 14) remained in sole possession of fourth place, using goals from Clarissa Salinas and Alex Villatoro in a 2-0 win over North Garland.
South Garland (4-4-0, 12) stayed right on their heels, scoring four goals in each half to propel them to a dominant 8-0 rout of Garland.
Though there is still a long way to go, one of the biggest matches of the stretch run could go down on Tuesday when South Garland and Lakeview meet in a match that could have huge playoff implications down the line.
Rowlett hosts North Garland, Sachse looks to bounce back at home against Naaman Forest and Wylie is at Garland.
