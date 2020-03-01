District co-leaders Rowlett and Wylie are well-aware they have a head-to-head clash waiting on Tuesday as they continued their battle for the 10-6A championship.
However, a slip-up on Friday would change the ramifications on exactly what that match would mean.
That did not happen.
Both the Eagles and Pirates took care of business with victories to set the stage for Tuesday at Rowlett, when the winner of that match will take sole possession of first place in the district.
The Eagles (9-1-0, 27 points) took down a tough South Garland team in a 5-2 victory.
Raigen Powell recorded two goals and an assist, Jenal Trevino scored one goal and set up another, Emma Rumore and Brooklyn Meisner tallied goals and Taylor Conway added an assist.
The defensive line of Ashley Johnson, Maddie Mason, Gretchen Wolfe and Lexi Gilley did the job to hold down a dangerous Colonel front.
Wylie (9-1-0, 27) kept pace with a 4-0 victory over Lakeview. The Pirate defense once again did the job in posting the shutout and the offense did its part, getting two goals from Evelyn Slaughter and additional scores from Sophia Phipps and Emery Gilbert.
Not to be overlooked, Sachse (8-2-0, 24) remained right on the leaders’ heels with a 8-0 rout of Garland.
Chayse Thorn, Paige Baumgartner and Storm Harris were among the goal scorers for the Mustangs, who still have a chance to extend their streak of district championships to 10 in a row.
Rowlett and Wylie clinched playoff berths with their victories on Friday and Sachse will punch its ticket with one win in its final four matches.
The fourth spot is still a battle between South Garland (5-5-0, 15) and Lakeview (4-5-1, 14).
If any other team hopes to make a run at that final berth, it is likely North Garland (2-7-1, 8), who stayed within striking distance with a 2-1 victory over Naaman Forest on Friday.
Alexis Wooten and Alexia Lara tallied the goals for the Raiders, while Mia Escobar had the lone score for the Rangers (1-7-2, 5).
The marquee match-up on Tuesday is the aforementioned clash when Rowlett hosts Wylie. Sachse is on the road at North Garland, Naaman Forest hosts South Garland and Lakeview takes on Garland.
