Sachse has ruled the Garland ISD roost in recent years.
The Mustangs had won at least a share of the district championship in four straight seasons, and had done so at the expense of their Garland ISD brethren, winning 24 straight games during that stretch.
But these things are cyclical, and after that streak ended at 26 after a loss against Rowlett back in October, that opened the door for another GISD team to emerge.
Naaman Forest seized that opportunity.
The Rangers, who had not defeated Sachse since 2008, exorcised those demons and claimed the 9-6A championship in the process with a 28-7 victory over the Mustangs on Thursday at Williams Stadium.
In this most unusual of seasons, Naaman Forest was one of only two teams, along with Sachse, to play its full seven-game 9-6A slate, finishing with a 6-1 district record.
Though Lakeview, who was 3-1 before having COVID-19 issues shorten its season, also had just one district loss, it came at the hands of the Rangers, 24-10, back on Oct. 23.
That victory helped Naaman Forest earn the top seed in 9-6A’s pod system, and it officially clinched a playoff berth last week with a 51-0 win over North Garland.
Despite the disappointing result in the finale, the Mustangs (3-5, 3-4 in 9-6A) are also headed to the playoffs. Sachse was the second seed in its pod, and posted a 49-27 win over Garland in its play-in game back on Oct. 22.
The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Division I bracket and will host either Skyline or Horn in their bi-district playoff game on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Rangers are the No. 1 seed in the 6A Division II bracket and will face either Tyler Legacy or Mesquite in the first round on Friday at Williams Stadium.
Naaman Forest had opened Thursday’s game with an efficient 10-play, 60-yard drive.
Quarterback Austin Valdez converted a pair of third-and-longs with completions to Brison Huey and that led to a 8-yard touchdown run by Ja’Hari Lee to take a 7-0 lead.
The defenses would dictate much of the rest of the night, and in fact, Sachse finished with a 209-187 edge in total yards, but it was big plays in other phases that made the difference.
After the initial score, the Rangers recovered the ensuing kickoff to set up shop in Mustang territory, but Sachse rose to the occasion, as an interception from Chimezie Nnawuihe thwarted the threat.
The Mustangs moved into Naaman Forest territory for the first time as the second quarter got underway, and not only did the Rangers return the favor, but Jaden Flores snagged a tipped pass and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0.
A little later in the frame, the Naaman Forest special teams got into the act, as Kingsley Bennett weaved his way through defenders for a 57-yard punt return down to the Sachse 2. Lee found the end zone for the second time on the next play and the Rangers led 21-0 with 3:47 left in the first half.
The Mustangs had shot themselves in the foot throughout much of the first two quarters, but put it together just before halftime with a 75-yard drive.
Sachse was out of timeouts when it had the ball at the 7-yard line when quarterback Alex Orji would not be denied, as he ran the ball up the middle and pushed defenders back into the end zone for a touchdown to close to within 21-7 with just seven seconds left before the break.
The Mustangs got the ball to start the second half hoping to build on their momentum, and moved into Ranger territory, but the drive stalled from there.
Sachse pinned Naaman Forest at its own 8-yard line, but for the first time since its opening possession, the Rangers put together what proved to be a game-clinching drive.
Naaman Forest marched 92 yards in 14 plays, chewing up more than seven minutes off the clock.
They went to Lee on the ground seven straight plays to start and capped it with a big play when Francisco Beltran, who had entered the game at quarterback late in the first quarter, threw a deep ball to Aden Gonzalez, who hauled in the pass over two defenders for a 34-yard scoring strike to extend the lead to 28-7 with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Mustangs would make one final push in the fourth, moving to the Naaman Forest 22, but turned the ball over on downs and the rest of the game would pass without a serious threat.
