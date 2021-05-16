Sachse has been a perennial playoff team for more than a decade, with 11 postseason appearances in the last 13 years.
On five occasions, the Mustangs have captured bi-district championships.
However, in all five of those seasons, that is where the road came to an end.
Sachse had a chance to add a new chapter to its history on Saturday, and this time, it seized its moment, rolling to a 11-2 victory over Belton in the deciding game of its Class 6A area round best-of-3 series at Sachse High School.
The Mustangs (19-13-2) advance to the regional quarterfinal round for the first time where they will take on Rockwall-Heath (30-8-1) in the opener of a best-of-3 series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wylie East High School. Game two is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at the same site with the third game, if necessary, set for noon Saturday.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Sachse’s series win was it had to bounce back immediately on Saturday after the state-ranked Tigers evened things up with a 2-1 victory in Game 2 earlier in the afternoon.
While that might have shifted momentum to the Belton dugout, it did not stay there for long.
After threatening in the top of the first inning, the Mustangs pushed across a run in the second, as Chris Marcellus reached on an error and Kyle Stanners laid down a bunt single.
They were replaced on a pair of fielder’s choices, but Jhett Creel ripped a two-out double down the first-base line to plate Justin Kirby to give them a 1-0 lead.
It would be the first of five straight innings in which Sachse would tally at least one run.
In the top of the third inning, Harper Howard and Nathan Darden singled. With one out, a run scored when Stanners reached on an error and after a base hit by Kirby, Alex Rangel forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0.
Meanwhile, Jason Scrantom was in control on the mound for the Mustangs. Just two days after he picked up a save with a perfect seventh inning in the opener on Thursday, he allowed just a pair of hits through the first three frames.
The teams traded unearned runs in the fourth inning and Sachse started to open things up in the fifth.
Rangel got things going with a base hit and Creel and Davis Tea then laid down back-to-back bunts that turned into singles to load the bases with nobody out.
Jesse Ponce was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Creel then scored on a wild pitch. Belton recorded the second out, but Marcellus then delivered a two-run single to left and suddenly the Mustangs led 8-1.
The Tigers scratched across one in the bottom of the fifth on a bloop single by Cooper Babcock, but Sachse went right back to work in the top of the sixth.
With two outs and Rangel at first base, Tea reached base on yet another bunt single. Ponce followed by ripping a double to the fence in right field to score two runs and Howard added a RBI single to push the advantage to 11-2.
After five solid innings from Scrantom, the Mustangs turned to Ryan Ochoa in relief.
Belton threatened in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out. But Ochoa struck out the next two hitters, and on the latter, Creel was able to tag out a would-be base-stealer at home as they got out of the jam unscathed.
The Tigers had a couple of base hits in the seventh, as well, but Ochoa added two more strikeouts and then got a fly out to center field to end it and spark the Sachse celebration.
The first game of the day had featured a pitcher’s duel between Sachse’s Darden and Belton’s Brady Shadrick, as the offenses combined for only three runs on nine hits.
The Tigers did their damage in the top of the third inning. Scott Gurnett led off with a double and with one out, Caleb Alexander drew a walk.
Babcock broke the stalemate with a RBI single to right and Jacoby Estrada followed with a run-scoring double to make it 2-0.
The Mustangs cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth, as Kirby reached on an error, moved into scoring position and then scored when the Tigers could not handle Tea’s ground ball.
Sachse got two-out singles from Marcellus in the sixth inning and Creel in the seventh, but Shadrick was able to slam the door and extend the series for a few more hours.
THURSDAY
Sachse traveled nearly 200 miles for the opener of its Class 6A area round best-of-3-series against Belton.
While that kind of road trip might affect many teams, the Mustangs showed no signs of weariness, as they posted a 7-2 victory on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
The Tigers entered the night as the No. 6 team in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, but on this night, it was Sachse who looked the part.
The Mustangs drew first blood when Creel walked, moved around when Tea reached on an error and scored on a passed ball for a quick 1-0 lead.
Sachse added to its advantage in the top of the third, with Rangel and Creel setting the table with base hits. Ponce drove in a run when he reached on an error, Howard plated another on a ground out and Darden added a RBI single to push it to 4-0.
Belton tried to rally in the bottom half of the frame, pushing across a pair of runs, but in a familiar theme of the night, the Mustangs were able to limit the damage.
Carson Sowell got the start and went 3.1 innings, allowing no hits and just one earned run. Justin Mascorro then came on and struck out four and yielded just one hit over the next 2.2 frames.
During that time, the Sachse offense added to its advantage.
In the fifth, Creel and Tea walked and Darden delivered a clutch two-run single, and in the seventh, Tea singled and Ponce followed with a RBI double to make it 7-2.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs called on Scrantom to close it out and he did just that, striking out the side to put Sachse one win away from advancing.
