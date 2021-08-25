Rowlett embarks on a new era this week with the start of the 2021 season and its first under new head coach Derek Alford, who after the retirement of Doug Stephens at the end of last year was announced as the fourth head coach in program history.
The Eagles have seen remarkable stability at the position since opening in 1996.
The program was first led by legendary coach Tommy Watkins, one of state’s all-time leaders in coaching victories.
After five years under Watkins, Kiff Hardin took over, leading the program from 2001-2012 and taking the team to the playoffs for the first time in 2005.
In 2013, Stephens stepped in and held the position until his aforementioned retirement at the end of last season.
It has been a process for Rowlett during its first 25 years as a program. It took them 10 years to break through and make the playoffs. Once the Eagles did, they stayed there, setting a Garland ISD record with 14 consecutive postseason appearances.
That run ended in 2019 and the goal for Alford and Rowlett is to get back to where it feels it belongs.
Alford has a familiarity with Rowlett and the area. He is a graduate of South Garland and also had a stint as a coach at Garland before accepting his first head coaching position at Quinlan Ford.
After five years, Alford served as the offensive coordinator at Waco Midway and most recently at Allen before accepting the Rowlett job.
Though the Eagles have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, last year was a touch of bad luck.
Rowlett’s 3-2 district record actually put them in sole possession of third place in the final 9-6A standings.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had previously decided that the four playoff berths would be decided via a series of zone crossover games in the middle of the season.
So despite carrying a 3-0 record into their Nov.13 date with Wylie, when the winless Pirates pulled the 30-27 upset, it left the Eagles on the outside looking in.
Rowlett returns 11 starters from last year’s team, which actually posted a 4-2 record overall.
There are some questions on offense, where they will feature a new quarterback and a revamped offensive line.
Senior Colton Yarbrough showed promise in rushing for 244 yards and six touchdowns and should take on an expanded role this fall.
Whoever earns the starting nod at quarterback will have a solid target on the outside in junior wide receiver Ernest Thomas, who had 21 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
As the offense comes together, the Eagles will look to the other side of the ball.
Rowlett should feature one of the better defensive lines in the area with senior end Michael Ibuken-Okeyode, a SMU commitment, senior end Uba Anyiam and senior tackle Jacory Brown.
Senior linebacker Isaiah Armstrong returns in the middle and the secondary is a good one with senior safety Donovan Moore and junior defensive back Jaylen Ellis.
They will take on a Waxahachie team that managed to earn a playoff spot despite being in a district with powerhouses Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill.
The key to the Indians being able to secure the fourth spot was their ability to win key close games against Waco Midway (31-28) and Waco (19-15).
Waxahachie returns 10 starters from that team and also has a new head coach in Shane Tolleson the former defensive coordinator at Denton Ryan.
Senior quarterback Roderick Hartsfield flashed his potential in limited action last season, both through the air and on the ground.
There are questions at the other skill positions, where they graduated their top two rushers and top five receivers.
The Indians face similar questions on the defensive side of the ball, where senior defensive tackle DeMarcus Becks is the lone returning all-district performer.
