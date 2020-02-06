It did not take long for the Rowlett and Sachse girls to rise to the top of the standings and just three matches into the 10-6A slate, they are the lone undefeated teams.
The Eagles are 3-0 with the maximum nine points after cruising to a 4-0 victory over South Garland on Tuesday.
Raigen Powell scored twice, with Jenal Trevino and Kim Feijo adding goals. Powell, Trevino, Taylor Conway and Madeline Mason each recorded assists.
Rowlett has yet to surrender a goal in district play with keeper Kennedy Stelling and defenders Ashley Johson, Mason, Lexi Gilley, Gretchen Wolfe, Brooklyn Meisner and Natalie Leathers.
Sachse is also 3-0 with nine points after scoring twice in the first half and tacking on three more in the second en route to a 5-0 shutout of Garland.
It was also the third straight shutout for the Mustangs.
Wylie (2-1, 6 points) has bounced back nicely from a district-opening loss to Sachse with consecutive wins, including a 6-0 shutout of Lakeview on Tuesday.
Kayley Parten and Mireille Atemkeng each had a pair of goals, with additional scores coming courtesy of Amelia Leggett and Bailey Martin.
North Garland also picked up a pair of points with a shootout win over Naaman Forest.
Alexia Lara scored in regulation for the Raiders, with Ariana Barajas setting up a goal by Mia Escobar for the Rangers.
BOYS
While the girls standings already feature some separation, that is not the case on the boys side. There is no team with the maximum nine points, every squad has at least two points and four teams are separated by one point at the top.
Sachse improved to 2-1 with six points after a 2-0 win over Garland. Miguel Adoboe provided both the goals and the defense did the rest.
The Mustangs are in a three-way tie for second with Rowlett and Wylie.
The Eagles went to a shootout for the second time, but South Garland was able to edge out a 5-4 advantage in penalty kicks to earn the two points. The match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and overtime.
The Pirates got a hat trick from Jack Evans and another goal from Mason Monroe in a 4-1 win over Lakeview.
That three-way group in second is looking up at Naaman Forest, who used a goal from Olbin Cruz as the difference in a 1-0 win over North Garland.
The Rangers are 2-0-1 with seven points.
