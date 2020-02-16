The Rowlett and Sachse girls and boys soccer teams will meet on the pitch for the first time on Tuesday and there will be plenty at stake in both matches.
The Eagle boys (4-0-2, 15 points) maintained their hold on first place with a 2-0 victory over Lakeview on Friday.
Alan Garcia and Tyler Griffin provided the goals and the defense did the rest.
Sachse (4-2-0, 12) is on their heels in a tie for second place after picking up a 3-0 victory over South Garland on Friday.
Miguel Adoboe, Carlos Ramirez and Ivan Gonzalez recorded goals for the Mustangs.
Sachse is tied for second with North Garland (4-2-0, 12), as the Raiders used a pair of goals from Angel Torres to post a 2-1 win over Wylie.
Garland and Naaman Forest battled to a 1-1 draw, with the Owls earning an extra point by winning the shootout, 5-4.
The Eagles and Mustangs will renew their rivalry on Tuesday at Sachse.
Girls
Sachse and Rowlett set the stage for their showdown on Tuesday by rolling to victories on Friday.
The Mustangs (6-0-0, 18 points) remained in sole possession of first place with a 6-1 victory over South Garland.
The Colonels gave Sachse a battle in the first half, with the Mustangs holding a slim 2-1 lead, but they added four unanswered goals in the second half to pull away.
Rowlett (5-1-0, 15) had little problem with Lakeview in a 9-0 rout.
The Eagles spread the scoring around, getting two goals each from Raigen Powell, Taylor Conway and Maddie Mason and additional scores from Jenal Trevino, Natalie Leathers and Lexi Gilley.
The defense also turned in another strong effort with keeper Kennedy Stelling and defenders Ashley Johnson, Mason, Leathers, Gilley, Powell, Conway, Trevino and Gretchen Wolfe.
Wylie (5-1-0, 15) remained tied for second place with a 4-0 victory over North Garland. Amelia Leggett tallied a pair of goals and Bailey Martin and Ava Leggett also scored for the Pirates.
Naaman Forest notched its first district win with a 4-0 shutout of Garland. Vianna Ho, Mia Escobar, Ashlyn Voigt and Samantha Moreno recorded goals, with Ho, Voigt and Presley Tapia providing assists.
The marquee game of the first half of the district season takes place on Tuesday when Rowlett hosts Sachse.
