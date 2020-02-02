Rowlett and Sachse are off to strong starts to the 10-6A girls soccer season.
The Eagles posted their second straight dominant victory with a 7-0 shutout of North Garland, scoring five goals in the first half.
Rowlett spread the wealth offensively, with Raigen Powell and Taylor Conway each scoring twice and Ashley Johnson, Brooklyn Meisner and Natalie Leathers adding goals. Jenal Trevino, Leathers, Johnson and Conway picked up assists.
Kennedy Stelling posted her second straight district shutout with the help of defenders Johnson, Leathers, Madeline Mason and Gretchen Wolfe.
The Mustangs also scored five times in the first half en route to a 6-0 blanking of Naaman Forest.
Rowlett and Sachse each have the maximum six points through two matches.
They are joined at 2-0 by Lakeview, who knocked off South Garland on Friday, 2-0.
The other match of the night featured Wylie overwhelming Garland in a 14-0 rout. Amelia Leggett, Naia Smith, Citlaly Santibanez, Payton Joost, Bryanne Izaguirre and Evelyn Slaughter each scored twice for the Pirates, who evened their district record at 1-1.
On the boys side, three of the four teams who won their openers were not as fortunate on Friday.
The lone exception was Rowlett, who moved into sole possession of first place with a 4-2 win over North Garland.
The Eagles used goals from Kevin Adolfo, Christian Perez, Carson Prestridge and Alan Garcia to give them five points in the first two matches.
Naaman Forest, who fell to Rowlett in a shootout on Tuesday, picked up an impressive 1-0 win over Sachse as they move into second place with four points.
The Mustangs are part of a five-way tie for third place with three points along with North Garland, Garland, Wylie, who posted a 2-1 win over the Owls, and Lakeview, who earned a 2-1 victory against South Garland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.