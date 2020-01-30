Tuesday marked the first day of the 10-6A season and it was a successful debut for the Rowlett and Sachse girls and boys teams.
The Eagle girls had put together an impressive early season resume that had them ranked No. 9 in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 6A Region II poll.
Rowlett (7-1-3) looked worthy of that ranking on Tuesday, taking apart a Naaman Forest team that had enjoyed a good month of its own in a 8-0 rout.
Taylor Conway and Raigen Powell each recorded hat tricks and Ashley Johnson and Jenal Trevino added goals.
Kennedy Stelling picked up the shutout in net, with plenty of help from defenders Johnson, Maddie Mason, Lexi Gilley, Natalie Leathers and Gretchen Wolfe.
Sachse was involved in a much closer affair, but was also victorious on Tuesday in a 1-0 blanking of Wylie.
Joining the two district favorites at 1-0 are South Garland, who edged Garland in a 3-2 win, and Lakeview, who picked up a 1-0 shutout of North Garland.
On the boys side, defending champion Rowlett and Sachse each came on the victorious side.
The Eagles did not get the full three points, as they were extended to a shootout by Naaman Forest. But keyed by a pair of saves by keeper Hudson Meisner, Rowlett was able to outlast the Rangers in penalty kicks, 6-5, to earn two points.
Sachse took care of business in regulation, getting goals from Carlos Ramirez, Addison Perez and Miguel Adoboe in a 3-0 shutout of Wylie.
North Garland got off to an impressive start to district, using a pair of goals from Jose Castro and additional scores from Angel Torres and Aldair Lopez en route to a 5-0 victory over Lakeview.
Garland joined the group at 1-0, meanwhile, with a 1-0 win over South Garland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.