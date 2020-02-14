The Sachse girls continued to roll through its opposition as it posted a 10-0 shutout of Lakeview on Wednesday in a match postponed one day due to inclement weather.
The Mustangs scored four goals in the first half and six more in the second and have still not allowed a goal during district play.
Sachse improves to 5-0-0 and has the maximum 15 points, leaving them alone in first place.
Rowlett and Wylie are tied for second place after picking up victories on Wednesday.
The Eagles (4-1-0, 12) cruised to a 5-0 win over Garland.
Raigen Powell recorded a hat trick and Taylor Conway and Maddie Mason added goals. Powell, Conway and Trevino provided the assists.
Kennedy Stelling earned the shutout in goal with strong work from defenders Ashley Johnson, Gretchen Wolfe, Brooke Meisner, Lexi Gilley, Mason and Powell.
The Pirates (4-1-0, 12) used two goals each from Amelia Leggett and Evelyn Slaughter to post a 4-0 victory over Naaman Forest.
South Garland (3-2-0, 9) moved into fourth place with a solid 4-1 victory over North Garland.
Boys
The Rowlett boys maintained their hold on first place with a 2-0 victory over Garland on Wednesday.
The Eagles (3-0-2, 12 points) got goals from Oscar Martinez and Jason Gonzalez and Landen Sabolski recorded the shutout in goal.
Naaman Forest (3-1-1, 10) is alone in second place, as Duy Nguyen scored the lone goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Wylie.
Sachse (3-2-0, 0) and North Garland (3-2-0, 9) are tied for third place after posting victories on Wednesday.
The Mustangs got goals from Melvin Calderon, Jonathan Majano and Miguel Adoboe in a 3-0 shutout of Lakeview.
Oki Okodo tallied the lone goal of the match as the Raiders earned a 1-0 win over South Garland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.