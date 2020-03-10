Rowlett is off to the ideal start to the 10-6A season, as it picked up its second run-rule victory in as many outings on Monday with a 15-0 rout of North Garland.
The Eagles jumped on the Raiders from the start with seven runs in the first inning and closed it out in four innings.
Ashleigh McLeroy picked up the win on the mound, striking out two and allowing only three hits in four frames.
North Garland did threaten at times, loading the bases in the first inning and doing so again in the third with just one out, but McLeroy was able to pitch out of both jams to preserve the shutout.
The Rowlett offense went right to work with one out in the bottom of the first inning.
Riley Smith walked and scored on a RBI triple from Emily Everitt. Katelyn Dotts singled home Everitt, Lindsey Workman reached on an error and Kelsi Dotts was hit by a pitch. Lydia Cortinas kept the rally going with a two-run double and another run came around when Makayla Ainsworth reached via an error.
The Eagles pushed across an unearned run in the second and went back to work in the third.
Nicole Ayala and Jaidyn Barnard walked and scored when Smith reached on an error. Everitt and Workman followed with RBI base hits to push the lead to 13-0.
They put the run rule into effect in their next at-bat, as Smith drew a free pass and Dotts and Sonia Robles drove in runs.
Sachse erupted for 17 runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 17-0 run-rule victory over Naaman Forest to even its district record at 1-1.
Sky Rheaume went 2-for-2 with two runs and five RBIs, highlighted by a grand slam, Madison Trusty and Kayla Olthouse each drove in a pair of runs and Olthouse struck out eight in just three innings.
The Mustangs batted around twice in the opening frame.
Kelsea Flores walked, Madison McClarity and Tarynn Luttrull singled and Caitlin Clem drew a free pass to get things going.
Olthouse singled to load the bases, Trusty had a two-run single, Nya Brown and Bailey Balderson reached base and Rheaume drove in a run to send it back to the top of the order.
Flores provided a RBI double, Clem singled home a run and Olthouse brought home two more with a two-bagger. Trusty, Brown and Balderson drew walks to load the bases and that set the stage for Rheaume to clear them with a grand slam.
Naaman Forest got base hits from Amanda Tu, Aliyah Ramirez, Nicole Middleton and Nevaeh Smith, but was unable to push across any runs.
Rowlett is joined at 2-0 by Wylie and Lakeview.
The Pirates rolled to a 10-0 victory over Garland, as Jordyn Merrett struck out five and allowed just one hit in five innings.
Averie Gunther belted a three-run home run, Devin Chaky went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Aubrey Brown scored three runs.
The Patriots took advantage of four errors and several walks to roll to a 17-4 victory over South Garland.
