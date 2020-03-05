Rowlett got the district season going just the way it had hoped on Monday with a 19-4victory over Naaman Forest.
The Eagles scored twice in the first inning and then poured it on with eight in the second and nine more in the third.
The Rangers pushed across four runs in the bottom of the third inning, but it was not enough to stave off the run rule.
Ashleigh McLeroy picked up the win on the mound, striking out three in three innings.
There were several offensive standouts for Rowlett. Riley Smith had a pair of triples, scored twice and drove in two. Emily Everitt was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs. Katelyn Dotts doubled, tripled and drove in three, Kelsi Dotts also had a triple and plated a pair of runs and Makayla Ainsworth scored three times and had three RBIs.
The Eagles are joined at 1-0 by Wylie, Garland and Lakeview.
The Pirates posted perhaps the biggest statement with a 7-0 victory over Sachse, in a battle of teams that finished 1-2 a year ago.
Averie Gunther pitched a gem for Wylie, striking out 10 in a complete-game shutout.
The Mustangs trailed 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning when the Pirates were able to break it open, with Skyler Shaw tripling home a run and Brittanie Henry adding a RBI single as part of a five-run rally.
Kayla Olthouse went four innings on the mound and Madison McClarity pitched two for Sachse. McClarity and Caitlin Clem were the lone Mustangs to pick up base hits in the game.
The Owls erupted for 15 runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 21-0 run-rule victory over South Garland, as Stephanie Dale tossed a three-inning one-hitter and got all the support she would need from the offense.
The Patriots out-slugged North Garland in a wild game that eventually ended in a 19-10 Lakeview win.
The teams will break from 10-6A action to compete in tournaments later this week before returning to district action on Monday with some daytime affairs. Rowlett hosts North Garland at 11:30 a.m., Sachse is also at home to face North Garland, Wylie is at Garland in a clash of 1-0 teams and South Garland travels to take on Lakeview.
