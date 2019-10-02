As the 10-6A season approaches its midpoint on Friday, there is starting to be some separation in the standings.
Sachse took care of its business, as expected, improving to 6-0 with a 25-7, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of Lakeview.
Wylie (5-1) kept pace, one game behind, though it took it four sets in a 25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Naaman Forest.
Rowlett had an important mach to ensure it would not fall back into the middle of the pack and the Eagles did what they needed in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Garland.
Rowlett is now 4-2 and alone in third place. They have a one-game lead over Naaman Forest (3-3) and a two-match cushion over a three-team pack at 2-4 which includes Lakeview, Garland and North Garland, who made a move up with its four-set win over South Garland.
The top half of the 10-6A standings could further widen the gap between the main contenders and the rest of the field on Friday.
Sachse hosts Garland with Rowlett going on the road to take on winless South Garland. Wylie looks to hold serve against Lakeview at home and Naaman Forest tries to bounce back at home against North Garland.
