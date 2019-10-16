The top four teams in 10-6A all squared off on Tuesday in a pair of marquee match-ups.
Sachse topped Wylie in four games in a battle of district leaders with a solid 25-17, 25-19, 26-28, 25-13 victory.
The Mustangs took control early in each of the first two games, maintaining a healthy lead and then closing it out.
The Pirates made their charge in Game 3, fighting off a pair of match points and then surging for a 28-26 win to extend the match.
The fourth game was close early on, and a fifth game seemed a possibility, but Sachse quickly put an end to that, using a 14-1 run to blow it open as they went on to the victory.
The Mustangs improve to 10-0 and now have a two-game lead on Wylie (8-2) in the battle for the 10-6A championship with just four matches left.
In the other marquee match, Rowlett was able to hold off Naaman Forest for a 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 25-21 victory.
The Eagles move to 7-3 and not only do they move one game ahead of the Rangers (6-4) for third place, they own the head-to-head tiebreaker, as well.
Naaman Forest is still in good shape in the playoff race with a two-game cushion on Garland (4-6).
The Rangers have the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Owls, who also have a brutal closing stretch against the district’s top three teams.
While much was made about the showdown for first place, with Tuesday’s results, Rowlett now has a chance to make a move and if it can defend its home turf against Wylie on Friday, the Eagles can forge a tie for second place.
Sachse will look to keep on trucking as they play at North Garland, Naaman Forest hosts winless South Garland and Garland meets Lakeview.
