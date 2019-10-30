Sachse has known for quite some time its immediate future included hoisting another district championship and entering the playoffs as the No.1 seed out of 10-6A.
What the Mustangs did not want was to lose any momentum along the way.
Mission accomplished, as Sachse completed another pair of sweeps to close out a 14-0 season to capture their seventh consecutive district championship.
The Mustangs (40-7), who are ranked No. 16 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, will face Allen (22-12), the fourth-place team out of 9-6A, in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rowlett High School.
Sachse finishes district play with 12 sweeps out of 14 matches after posting a 25-11, 25-8, 25-18 win over Lakeview on Friday and a 25-11, 25-16, 25-5 victory against Garland on Tuesday.
The rest of 10-6A held true to form, as well.
Wylie (20-15, 12-2) took care of Naaman Forest in a 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 win on Friday and then swept Lakeview on Tuesday as it turns its attention to a first-round date with McKinney Boyd (23-15) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lovejoy.
Rowlett (18-15, 10-4) got a tussle with Garland on Friday before pulling away for a 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17 win. They followed that up with a sweep of South Garland on Tuesday.
Naaman Forest (20-22, 8-6) is the fourth seed. They shook off a three-game loss to Wylie on Friday with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of North Garland.
Both the Eagles and Rangers face tough tasks ahead.
Plano West (34-5), the No. 8 team in the TGCA Class 6A state poll, and No. 11 Prosper (33-6) finished tied atop the standings in 9-6A.
The teams flipped a coin to determine seeding on Tuesday, with Prosper earning the No. 1 seed and a date with Naaman Forest.
That actually leaves third-seeded Rowlett with the higher-ranked opponent when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Plano Senior High School.
The Rangers will take on Prosper at 7 p.m. Monday at McKinney Boyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.