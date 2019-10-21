The top of the 10-6A standings are taking shape as the regular season winds down to a close.
Sachse remained undefeated on Friday, improving to 11-0 with a 25-6, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of North Garland.
Rowlett was hoping to force a tie for second place, but Wylie had other ideas as they prevailed in four sets.
That allows the Pirates (9-2) to open a two-game lead over the Eagles (7-4) and Naaman Forest (7-4), a winner over South Garland, in the race for second place.
Wylie owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against Rowlett and won the first meeting against Naaman Forest.
The Eagles and Rangers are tied in the standings, but Rowlett owns the tiebreaker.
The Eagles also own the more favorable schedule down the stretch against North Garland (3-8), Garland (4-6) and South Garland (0-11).
The Owls took on Lakeview on Friday in a game in which results were not reported as of press time.
If Garland avenged an earlier defeat at the hands of the Patriots, they would move to within two games of fourth place and keep their playoff hopes alive. The Owls have a brutal closing stretch, though, with contests against Wylie, Rowlett and Sachse.
The Mustangs will look to remain perfect in 10-6A on Tuesday when they play at Naaman Forest. The Eagles try to get back on the winning track at North Garland.
