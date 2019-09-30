HORN VS SACHSE VOLLEYBALL

Sachse improved to 5-0 in 10-6A with a pair of victories during the last week.

 David Meier, Special Contributor

Sachse continued to roll through the district slate with a pair of sweeps this week.

The Mustangs, who are ranked 16th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, took care of business on Friday with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 victory over Naaman Forest to improve to 5-0 in 10-6A and maintain their one-game lead over Wylie.

Sachse had no problems on Tuesday against North Garland in a 25-5, 25-14, 25-4 victory.

Rowlett fell short against Wylie on Tuesday in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-10 loss, but came back strong on Friday.

The Eagles improved to 3-2 and remained in a tie for third place with Naaman Forest with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of North Garland.

Wylie knocked off Garland on Friday to remain in sole possession of second place at 4-1.

Lakeview topped South Garland and the Patriots and Owls are tied for fifth place at 2-3.

There are currently four teams separated by one game in the middle of the standings and that could see some separation on Tuesday, or it might become even more congested.

Rowlett hosts Garland in a key match, Sachse goes on the road to take on Lakeview and Wylie squares off with Naaman Forest. In the other match of the night, North Garland and South Garland meet in a battle of two teams looking to climb back into the playoff race.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments