Sachse continued to roll through the district slate with a pair of sweeps this week.
The Mustangs, who are ranked 16th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, took care of business on Friday with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 victory over Naaman Forest to improve to 5-0 in 10-6A and maintain their one-game lead over Wylie.
Sachse had no problems on Tuesday against North Garland in a 25-5, 25-14, 25-4 victory.
Rowlett fell short against Wylie on Tuesday in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-10 loss, but came back strong on Friday.
The Eagles improved to 3-2 and remained in a tie for third place with Naaman Forest with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of North Garland.
Wylie knocked off Garland on Friday to remain in sole possession of second place at 4-1.
Lakeview topped South Garland and the Patriots and Owls are tied for fifth place at 2-3.
There are currently four teams separated by one game in the middle of the standings and that could see some separation on Tuesday, or it might become even more congested.
Rowlett hosts Garland in a key match, Sachse goes on the road to take on Lakeview and Wylie squares off with Naaman Forest. In the other match of the night, North Garland and South Garland meet in a battle of two teams looking to climb back into the playoff race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.