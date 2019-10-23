There were upsets in the air around the area on Tuesday, but not at Naaman Forest, where Sachse took care of business in quick fashion with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 victory over the Rangers.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 17 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, remain undefeated at 12-0 and clinch a share of the 10-6A title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in the process.
Though it would not have affected the playoff race, North Garland nearly earned its first win over Rowlett in years.
The Raiders had the Eagles on the ropes, but Rowlett responded with the final six points of the match to pull out a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 16-14 victory.
That result, coupled with Wylie’s 25-10, 25-22, 25-15 sweep of Garland (5-7), secured a playoff berth for the Eagles, who improved to 8-4 in district.
Despite its loss, Naaman Forest (7-5) is also playoff-bound with the Owl loss, as even if they finished tied, the Rangers own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Peaking ahead, there is some uncertainty in future playoff opponents from 9-6A when it gets started in two weeks.
Plano West forged a tie for first place by sweeping Prosper on Tuesday, leaving the two teams atop the standings at 9-1.
There is also a tie for third place after McKinney Boyd earned a four-set victory over Allen, leaving that pair both at 6-4.
However, it seems likely that Sachse will draw Allen as the fourth seed, as they must close the season with Prosper and Plano West, while the Broncos, who also have the head-to-head tiebreaker, have Plano and McKinney before a likely date with Wylie in the bi-district round.
In addition to their matches against Allen, Prosper closes the season with Plano and Plano West meets Plano East on Friday.
That likely means they will finish in a tie and Rowlett and Naaman Forest’s playoff future will be determined by a seeding match or a coin flip. They will be tough first-round match-ups regardless how it turns out, as Prosper and Plano West were each ranked in the TGCA Class 6A top 10 this week.
