The district standings once again held largely to form on Friday.
The marquee match was the rivalry renewal between Sachse and Rowlett and it was once again the Mustangs who were able to prevail in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 victory to complete a sweep of the season series.
Sachse remains the only unbeaten team in 10-6A with a 9-0 record and clinched a playoff berth in the process.
Wylie (8-1) stayed within one game of Sachse with a sweep of South Garland on Friday and also secured its spot in the postseason.
Those two teams are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sachse.
The first meeting was a thriller, with the Mustangs going on the road and pulling out a 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory.
Last season, Sachse won the first meeting only to have the Pirates return the favor in the rematch as the two teams shared the 10-6A championship.
The two sets the Mustangs dropped to Wylie were the only games in district they have lost and Rowlett is the only other team to reach 20 points in a set.
The Pirates have been nearly as dominant against the rest of the district, though they were extended to four games by Garland and Naaman Forest.
The clash at the top of the standings is not the only big match of the night.
Rowlett and Naaman Forest are tied for third place with identical 6-3 records and they will meet on Tuesday at Rowlett.
The Eagles won the first meeting with a 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23 victory and a season sweep would give them the inside track at the third seed and keep them in the hunt to move up the standings.
At this point, Garland (3-6) is three games out of third place with five matches left. The Owls have a must-win against South Garland on Tuesday, but they must not only hope to close strong, they are also going to need some help along the way.
