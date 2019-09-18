Sachse and Wylie each took care of business on Tuesday to set the stage for their first head-to-head meeting of the season.
The two teams split the 10-6A title a year ago, with the Mustangs winning the first meeting and the Pirates claiming the rematch.
Sachse ranked No. 15 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, improved to 28-7 overall and 2-0 in district with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 sweep of rival Rowlett.
The Mustangs took control in the middle stages in each of the three sets to pull away for victories.
Sachse dominated from the start in its 10-6A opener on Friday as they cruised to a 25-6, 25-12, 25-8 rout of South Garland.
Wylie has not had as smooth as a run through non-district as the Mustangs, but have hit the ground running with the start of the 10-6A slate.
The Pirates followed up a 25-10, 25-14, 25-16 victory over North Garland on Friday with a 25-7, 25-7, 25-11 sweep of South Garland on Tuesday to join Sachse at 2-0.
Wylie will host the Mustangs at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Rowlett, who defeated Lakeview in its opener, dropped to 1-1 and is tied with Garland, who picked up a 26-24, 25-16, 25-11 win over North Garland on Tuesday.
Naaman Forest has a chance to join the leaders at 2-0 tonight when it takes on Lakeview in a game that was postponed on Tuesday after a non-school-related incident took place outside the Lakeview campus.
The Rangers picked up perhaps most exciting district-opening win when they outlasted Garland for a 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-8 win on Friday.
In addition to the clash of reigning district champions, Rowlett travels to take on Naaman Forest on Friday in a potentially important match. Lakeview goes on the road to face North Garland and South Garland hosts Garland.
