The second half of the 10-6A season got underway on Tuesday.
There are still three weeks left in the regular season, but it looking more and more as if they only intrigue will be how the top four teams will settle the seeding.
Sachse, Wylie, Rowlett and Naaman Forest all defeated teams in the bottom half of the standings, widening the gap between themselves and the rest of the pack.
The Mustangs had no problems whatsoever with South Garland, coasting to a 25-8, 25-2, 25-4 sweep to remain undefeated at 8-0.
Sachse maintains its one-game lead on Wylie (7-1), who took care of North Garland in a 25-13, 25-21, 25-12 victory.
Rowlett (6-2) got a battle from Lakeview at the start, but kept its district title dreams alive with a 30-28, 25-13, 25-21 victory.
Naaman Forest notched an important win, holding off Garland for a 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 victory.
That result allows the Rangers (5-3) to open a three-game cushion over the three-team pack at 2-6 that includes the Owls, Patriots and Raiders.
As crazy as it might sound, Sachse could clinch a playoff berth as soon as Friday. It will not be easy, though, as they must travel for a 5:30 p.m. date with rival Rowlett, who has its own designs on making a move up the standings.
Naaman Forest can take another step toward solidifying its playoff positioning when it hosts Lakeview, while Garland meets North Garland in what could be a playoff-elimination match.
FRIDAY
The first half of the 10-6A season wrapped up on Friday with no surprises.
Sachse completed a perfect run through the first six matches with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of Garland.
The Mustangs (7-0) maintain their one-game lead over Wylie (6-1), who took care of Lakeview in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 victory.
Rowlett (5-2) stayed within striking distance of the leaders with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 victory over South Garland.
Naaman Forest (4-3) got off to a slow start, but rebounded to claim a 19-25, 25-9, 25-23, 25-23 win against North Garland.
