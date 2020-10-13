The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every facet of life and high school athletics have certainly not been immune.
The start of the football season for the largest programs in Class 6A and 5A was delayed for one month to late September, but that has still not eliminated positive cases from causing cancellations and postponements.
Rowlett was among the first local teams to have been affected, as a positive case put them on quarantine for the required 14 days.
The Eagles not only had to cancel its season opener against Plano, which was scheduled for Oct. 1. Rowlett subsequently had last week’s 9-6A opener against Sachse postponed, as well as this week’s scheduled game against Garland.
A few days after the Eagles’ announcement, Wylie also had a positive case, causing them to shut down for two weeks.
According to GISD Athletics Director Cliff Odenwald, the 9-6A District Executive Committee had already put a back-up plan into effect in case of such a situation.
While many districts have very little leeway to reschedule, 9-6A allotted for a pair of open weeks and to split the district up into pods.
One such pod includes Rowlett, Sachse, Garland and North Garland, with the other made up of Lakeview, Naaman Forest, South Garland and Wylie.
The Eagles are slated to open the season against North Garland on Oct. 22, followed by games against Sachse on Oct. 29 and Garland on Nov. 6. The Mustangs meet the Raiders on Friday, and also have games against Garland (Oct. 22), Rowlett (Oct. 29) and Lakeview (Nov. 6).
Assuming all the head-to-head pod games are able to be played, there will be zone seeding games on Nov. 12-13 based on those results.
While the district hopes to be able to play a full slate of games, if they are unable to, these zone seeding games will determine postseason berths.
Other districts and sports have had to adjust to pandemic-related events, but it has been more straightforward.
The Sachse volleyball team missed two weeks, but only a pair of district matches, which they rescheduled to make up in a pair of Saturday matinees.
The Poteet football team had its 6-5A Division II opener against Thomas Jefferson cancelled last week.
That game is unable to be rescheduled and it will be classified as a “No Contest.”
There will be a score attached to the game at the end of the year to determine a winner for seeding purposes, which will be determined by the scores of common opponents with a max of (+/-) 17, but that will not be known until the end of the year.
The 5-5A Division I slate has also been affected, as Denton Ryan had to cancel a pair of games, including one this week against Reedy, and the Lone Star/Independence game is also cancelled.
Like 6-5A Division II, these cancellations will be considered No Contests, but the exact tiebreaker situation has not been finalized.
Revised 9-6A Football Schedule
Oct. 15
Garland vs. Naaman Forest, 7 p.m. at Williams
Oct. 16
Lakeview vs. South Garland, 7 p.m. at HBJ
North Garland vs. Sachse, 7 p.m. at Williams
Oct. 22
Rowlett vs. North Garland, 7 p.m. at HBJ
Sachse vs. Garland, 7 p.m. at Williams
Oct. 23
South Garland vs. Wylie, 7 p.m. at HBJ
Naaman Forest vs.Lakeview, 7 p.m. at Williams
Oct. 29
Sachse vs. Rowlett, 7 p.m. at HBJ
Oct. 30
Lakeview vs. Wylie, 7 p.m. at HBJ
Nov. 5
North Garland vs. South Garland, 7 p.m. at Williams
Nov. 6
Rowlett vs. Garland, 7 p.m. at Williams
Sachse vs. Lakeview, 7 p.m. at HBJ
Wylie vs. Naaman Forest, 7 p.m. at Wylie
Nov. 12-13
TBA Zone Seeding Games
Nov. 19-20, 27, Dec. 3-4
TBA District Games
