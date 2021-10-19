SACHSE CROSS COUNTRY ANNA EISCHIN

Sachse’s Anna Eischin helped lead the Mustangs to the team championship at the 9-6A cross country meet on Thursday at Founders Park in Wylie.

 Photo Courtesy of @garlandisdathletics

The cross country season started two months ago and it had all been leading up to last week, when teams from around the area competed at their respective district meets.

For Sachse and Rowlett, Thursday was worth the wait, as the Mustangs and Eagles will both be sending their teams to the regional level, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

The Mustang girls claimed the 9-6A championship, as its total of 24 was well-ahead of Wylie (40) in the varsity race at Founders Park in Wylie.

Though the Pirates featured the individual champion in Liv Lambert, who won in a time of 20:10.30, the rest of the top 10 was dominated by Sachse.

Junior Anna Eischen earned a runner-up finish in a time of 20:55.10. Not only did the Mustangs have a chance to celebrate the district title, the future is bright, as Anna Eischen was followed by freshmen Ella Eischen in fourth, Emma Katic in fifth, Madeleine Herrera in sixth and Ana Ortega in seventh. Sachse flexed its depth, as well, as seniors Madison Ramirez and Gracia Leonard were eighth and ninth, respectively.

The Rowlett girls took third place with a total of 98, led by sophomore Lyndi Bryan, who placed 13th in a time of 23:27.00.

Following Bryan, the Eagles were tightly-packed, with Zullie Martin Soto in 24th, junior Avery McCall in 26th, senior Dulce Martinez in 27th and sophomore Corey Huffman in 28th. Also competing for Rowlett, sophomore Khloe Crawford placed 29th and senior Kimberly Arroliga in 34th.

Wylie ran away with the boys team title, with seven of the top nine finishes as it won with a total of 17.

But Rowlett and Sachse are also heading to the regional meet, as the Eagles were second with 73, followed by the Mustangs in third with 78.

Pirate senior Nathanael Berhane claimed the individual title by nearly 40 seconds, winning in a time of 16:07.80.

The highest Garland ISD finish came courtesy of South Garland senior Alex Espinosa, who was fifth with a mark of 17:29.90.

Rowlett was paced by senior Jeremiah Evans, whose time of 17:37.70 was good enough for sixth place.

The other scoring runners for the Eagles were all in the top 25, with sophomore Jared Podowski in 11th, junior Josh Siple in 16th, sophomore Jesus Aguilera in 18th and senior Kohl Crawford in 22nd.

Sachse was led by senior Israel Garcia, who checked in at 10th place with a time of 18:46.20.

The Mustangs battled the Eagles for second place until the end, landing all five scoring runners in the top 20, with senior Lucas Carter in 12th, junior Joey Kelly in 17th, junior Logan Fivash in 19th, and junior Carson McRae in 20th.

Boys Team Standings

1        Wylie 17

2        Rowlett       73

3        Sachse        78

4        North Garland      106

5        South Garland      119

6        Lakeview    151

7        Naaman Forest     195

8        Garland      225

Boys Individual Results

1        Nathanael Berhane        Wylie 16:07.80

2        Hunter Jackson    Wylie 16:46.10

3        Caden Blitz Wylie 17:11.70

4        Lyndon Orr Wylie 17:20.50

5        Alex Espinosa      South Garland      17:29.90

6        Jeremiah Evans    Rowlett       17:37.70

7        Landin Wolfe       Wylie 17:50.80

8        Liam Gardner       Wylie 18:09.90

9        Nathan Moore      Wylie 18:14.80

10      Israel Garcia         Sachse        18:46.20

11      Jacob Podowski   Rowlett       18:52.80

12      Lucas Carter         Sachse        19:15.80

16      Josh Siple   Rowlett       19:35.80

17      Joey Kelly   Sachse        19:40.10

18      Jesus Aguilera      Rowlett       19:41.10

19      Logan Fivash       Sachse        19:42.20

20      Carson McRae     Sachse        19:48.10

22      Kohl Crawford     Rowlett       19:58.90

24      Jackson Dinkins   Rowlett       20:19.50

25      Leo Garcia  Rowlett       20:23.90

35      Daniel Garcia       21:53.80

Girls Team Standings

1        Sachse        24

2        Wylie 40

3        Rowlett       98

4        Garland      113

5        North Garland      143

6        Naaman Forest     149

Girls Individual Results

1        Liv Lambert         Wylie 20:10.30

2        Anna Eischen       Sachse        20:55.10

3        Eliza Stowell        Wylie 20:56.40

4        Ella Eischen         Sachse        22:09.00

5        Emma Katic         Sachse        22:11.50

6        Madeline Herrera Sachse        22:14.20

7        Ana Ortega Sachse        22:18.00

8        Madison Ramirez Sachse        22:33.80

9        Gracia Leonard    Sachse        22:34.70

10      Jordan Sewell       Wylie 22:43.40

13      Lyndi Bryan         Rowlett       23:27.00

24      Zullie Martin Soto         Rowlett       26:00.20

26      Avery McCall       Rowlett       26:07.60

27      Dulce Martinez     Rowlett       26:18.90

28      Corey Huffman    Rowlett       26:33.70

29      Khloe Crawford   Rowlett       26:35.50

34      Kimberly Arroliga         Rowlett       27:05.90

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

