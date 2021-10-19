The cross country season started two months ago and it had all been leading up to last week, when teams from around the area competed at their respective district meets.
For Sachse and Rowlett, Thursday was worth the wait, as the Mustangs and Eagles will both be sending their teams to the regional level, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
The Mustang girls claimed the 9-6A championship, as its total of 24 was well-ahead of Wylie (40) in the varsity race at Founders Park in Wylie.
Though the Pirates featured the individual champion in Liv Lambert, who won in a time of 20:10.30, the rest of the top 10 was dominated by Sachse.
Junior Anna Eischen earned a runner-up finish in a time of 20:55.10. Not only did the Mustangs have a chance to celebrate the district title, the future is bright, as Anna Eischen was followed by freshmen Ella Eischen in fourth, Emma Katic in fifth, Madeleine Herrera in sixth and Ana Ortega in seventh. Sachse flexed its depth, as well, as seniors Madison Ramirez and Gracia Leonard were eighth and ninth, respectively.
The Rowlett girls took third place with a total of 98, led by sophomore Lyndi Bryan, who placed 13th in a time of 23:27.00.
Following Bryan, the Eagles were tightly-packed, with Zullie Martin Soto in 24th, junior Avery McCall in 26th, senior Dulce Martinez in 27th and sophomore Corey Huffman in 28th. Also competing for Rowlett, sophomore Khloe Crawford placed 29th and senior Kimberly Arroliga in 34th.
Wylie ran away with the boys team title, with seven of the top nine finishes as it won with a total of 17.
But Rowlett and Sachse are also heading to the regional meet, as the Eagles were second with 73, followed by the Mustangs in third with 78.
Pirate senior Nathanael Berhane claimed the individual title by nearly 40 seconds, winning in a time of 16:07.80.
The highest Garland ISD finish came courtesy of South Garland senior Alex Espinosa, who was fifth with a mark of 17:29.90.
Rowlett was paced by senior Jeremiah Evans, whose time of 17:37.70 was good enough for sixth place.
The other scoring runners for the Eagles were all in the top 25, with sophomore Jared Podowski in 11th, junior Josh Siple in 16th, sophomore Jesus Aguilera in 18th and senior Kohl Crawford in 22nd.
Sachse was led by senior Israel Garcia, who checked in at 10th place with a time of 18:46.20.
The Mustangs battled the Eagles for second place until the end, landing all five scoring runners in the top 20, with senior Lucas Carter in 12th, junior Joey Kelly in 17th, junior Logan Fivash in 19th, and junior Carson McRae in 20th.
Boys Team Standings
1 Wylie 17
2 Rowlett 73
3 Sachse 78
4 North Garland 106
5 South Garland 119
6 Lakeview 151
7 Naaman Forest 195
8 Garland 225
Boys Individual Results
1 Nathanael Berhane Wylie 16:07.80
2 Hunter Jackson Wylie 16:46.10
3 Caden Blitz Wylie 17:11.70
4 Lyndon Orr Wylie 17:20.50
5 Alex Espinosa South Garland 17:29.90
6 Jeremiah Evans Rowlett 17:37.70
7 Landin Wolfe Wylie 17:50.80
8 Liam Gardner Wylie 18:09.90
9 Nathan Moore Wylie 18:14.80
10 Israel Garcia Sachse 18:46.20
11 Jacob Podowski Rowlett 18:52.80
12 Lucas Carter Sachse 19:15.80
16 Josh Siple Rowlett 19:35.80
17 Joey Kelly Sachse 19:40.10
18 Jesus Aguilera Rowlett 19:41.10
19 Logan Fivash Sachse 19:42.20
20 Carson McRae Sachse 19:48.10
22 Kohl Crawford Rowlett 19:58.90
24 Jackson Dinkins Rowlett 20:19.50
25 Leo Garcia Rowlett 20:23.90
35 Daniel Garcia 21:53.80
Girls Team Standings
1 Sachse 24
2 Wylie 40
3 Rowlett 98
4 Garland 113
5 North Garland 143
6 Naaman Forest 149
Girls Individual Results
1 Liv Lambert Wylie 20:10.30
2 Anna Eischen Sachse 20:55.10
3 Eliza Stowell Wylie 20:56.40
4 Ella Eischen Sachse 22:09.00
5 Emma Katic Sachse 22:11.50
6 Madeline Herrera Sachse 22:14.20
7 Ana Ortega Sachse 22:18.00
8 Madison Ramirez Sachse 22:33.80
9 Gracia Leonard Sachse 22:34.70
10 Jordan Sewell Wylie 22:43.40
13 Lyndi Bryan Rowlett 23:27.00
24 Zullie Martin Soto Rowlett 26:00.20
26 Avery McCall Rowlett 26:07.60
27 Dulce Martinez Rowlett 26:18.90
28 Corey Huffman Rowlett 26:33.70
29 Khloe Crawford Rowlett 26:35.50
34 Kimberly Arroliga Rowlett 27:05.90
